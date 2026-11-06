Former West Virginia Gov. and U.S. Sen. Jay Rockefeller Dies at 89

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Former West Virginia Gov. and longtime U.S. Sen. John D. “Jay” Rockefeller IV, whose nearly five decades of public service helped shape the state’s political landscape, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. He was 89.

Rockefeller died at his home in Washington, D.C. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

A Democrat who served two terms as West Virginia’s governor and five terms in the U.S. Senate, Rockefeller became known for his advocacy on health care, coal miners’ benefits, veterans’ services and economic opportunities for West Virginians.

Born June 18, 1937, in New York City, Rockefeller was the great-grandson of oil magnate John D. Rockefeller Sr. Despite his family’s wealth and national prominence, he chose to establish his political career in West Virginia.

Rockefeller first came to the Mountain State in 1964 as a volunteer with Volunteers in Service to America, working in the impoverished community of Emmons in Boone County. His experiences in southern West Virginia helped establish a lifelong commitment to addressing poverty, improving access to health care and supporting working families.

His political career began with his election to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 1966. He was elected secretary of state in 1968 and later served as president of West Virginia Wesleyan College from 1973 to 1975.

In 1976, Rockefeller was elected West Virginia’s 29th governor, taking office in January 1977. He served two terms through January 1985, navigating economic challenges, labor disputes and difficulties facing the state’s coal industry.

Rockefeller was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1984 and served from 1985 until his retirement in January 2015.

During his 30 years in Washington, Rockefeller became an influential voice on national health care policy. He was a leading advocate for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which expanded health insurance coverage for millions of children nationwide.

He also worked to protect health and retirement benefits for coal miners and their families, improve mine safety and expand medical services for military veterans.

Rockefeller held several prominent leadership positions in the Senate, including chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

His work also extended to telecommunications, rural broadband access and national security.

Following the death of longtime Sen. Robert C. Byrd in 2010, Rockefeller became West Virginia’s senior U.S. senator. He announced in 2013 that he would not seek another term and retired from Congress in 2015.

Gov. Patrick Morrisey issued a statement Friday honoring Rockefeller’s decades of service to West Virginia.

“West Virginia has lost a man who devoted much of his life to serving our state and its people. Jay Rockefeller’s remarkable career in public service spanned nearly five decades, including two terms as governor and 30 years representing West Virginia in the United States Senate,” Morrisey said.

The governor recognized Rockefeller’s efforts to improve health care, protect coal miners and support veterans.

“His decades of service deserve our respect and gratitude, and his legacy will remain an important part of West Virginia’s history,” Morrisey said.

Morrisey and first lady Denise Morrisey also extended their condolences to Rockefeller’s family.

Rockefeller is survived by his wife, Sharon Percy Rockefeller, whom he married in 1967, their four children and nine grandchildren.

From his earliest work in the coalfields of southern West Virginia to his three decades in the nation’s capital, Rockefeller leaves behind a legacy closely tied to the people and communities he represented for nearly half a century.