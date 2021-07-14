Former West Virginia State Health Officer Dr. Rahul Gupta nominated as U.S. Drug Czar

Washington, DC – (WWNR) Accolades are rolling in after the announcement that West Virginia’s for state health officer has been nominated by President Joe Biden to be the next Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), which focuses on addressing substance misuse.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the nomination of Dr. Rahul Gupta to serve as the Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP).



“Dr. Rahul Gupta’s nomination to serve as the Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy means someone with firsthand knowledge of the opioid crisis, especially in West Virginia, will be coordinating the national fight against the drug epidemic that continues to ravage our nation. West Virginia has continued to lead the country in drug overdose rates for over 20 years. Dr. Gupta will bring over a decade of extensive experience combatting the drug epidemic to ONDCP – the office charged with addressing the drug epidemic that has killed over 90,000 Americans just last year. He will also be the first physician in charge of ONDCP, bringing needed medical knowledge to this public health crisis.”

Gov. Jim Justice released the following statement:

“I would like to sincerely congratulate former West Virginia State Health Officer Dr. Rahul Gupta for being selected by President Joe Biden to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy as the U.S. Drug Czar.

“During his time in West Virginia, Dr. Gupta led the way in our battle against the opioid crisis – something that has and continues to touch the lives of nearly every one of our residents in some way. Under his leadership, our state had turned a corner in that fight. There’s still much more work to do, especially with the additional challenges brought on in the past year by the COVID-19 pandemic, but I believe that there is no one better-suited to this important job than someone who represented a state and a people where this crisis really hits close to home.

“I have full confidence that Dr. Gupta will continue his distinguished record of public service on behalf of all Americans, while also putting a positive spotlight on the high quality of professionals we have working in West Virginia every day. I wish Dr. Gupta nothing but success in this critical role.”

Rahul Gupta, a primary care physician who currently serves as the chief medical and health officer at the March of Dimes, for director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy. He previously was the health commissioner of West Virginia under two governors. The role—often referred to as the “drug czar”—has budget authority over dozens of government agencies that touch drug addiction and enforcement. Gupta’s nomination will require Senate approval.