55.7 F
Beckley
Monday, October 5, 2020 8:15pm

Fox Bet Super Six returns for VP debate, viewers can win cash with correct predictions

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



FOX Bet Super 6 is making a triumphant return for Wednesday’s vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Viewers of last week’s first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden were able to enter for a chance to win $25,000 through Fox Bet Super 6, a free-to-play app that typically focuses on sporting events but instead offered prizes for correct predictions related to the high-stakes Sept. 29 showdown.

FOX Bet Super 6 has given away more than $1.4 million since it launched in September 2019, primarily to winners of its weekly NFL contest.

Users play by submitting their answers to six questions centered around possible outcomes of Wednesday’s debate.

TRUMP-BIDEN DEBATE VIEWERS CAN WIN CASH BY PREDICTING OCCURANCES, PHRASES

A $25,000 prize pool is guaranteed to be given away by FOX Bet, with the cash being split across the contest’s top performers.

FOX Bet interim CEO Kip Levin told Fox News prior to the first Trump-Biden debate the game is a “fun, lighthearted way for you to engage.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s not gambling because of the free-to-play model,” he explained. “Super 6 is risk-free. Customers are not wagering anything — it’s a free entry to answer some questions, engage in the debate in a new way, and potentially win some money if your predictions were correct.”

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report. 

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook originally developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation. On May 5, 2020, Flutter Entertainment Plc announced its acquisition of and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Fox Bet Super Six returns for VP debate, viewers can win cash with correct predictions

News WWNR -
0
FOX Bet Super 6 is making a triumphant return for Wednesday's vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.Viewers...
Read more

White House deputy press secretary on COVID outbreak: ‘We are all vigilant’

News WWNR -
0
The Trump administration is being “vigilant” against the threat of  COVID-19 , White House deputy press secretary Brian Morgenstern told “The Daily Briefing” Monday...
Read more

New York Giants believe Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey threw first punch in postgame melee with Golden Tate

News WWNR -
0
New York Giants coach Joe Judge believes it was Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams who threw the first punch in the...
Read more

IndyCar’s 1,000 hp hybrid cars delayed to 2023 due to coronavirus

News WWNR -
0
IndyCar will delay the implementation of its new hybrid race cars to 2023 as a result of challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic,...
Read more

Paris closes all bars amid spike in coronavirus among young people; UK leaves nearly 16,000 cases unreported

News WWNR -
0
Paris closed all bars amid a sharp uptick in the number of coronavirus cases among young adults, as the United Kingdom admits nearly...
Read more

Related Stories

News

White House deputy press secretary on COVID outbreak: ‘We are all vigilant’

WWNR -
0
The Trump administration is being “vigilant” against the threat of  COVID-19 , White House deputy press secretary Brian Morgenstern told “The Daily Briefing” Monday...
Read more
News

New York Giants believe Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey threw first punch in postgame melee with Golden Tate

WWNR -
0
New York Giants coach Joe Judge believes it was Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams who threw the first punch in the...
Read more
News

IndyCar’s 1,000 hp hybrid cars delayed to 2023 due to coronavirus

WWNR -
0
IndyCar will delay the implementation of its new hybrid race cars to 2023 as a result of challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic,...
Read more
News

Paris closes all bars amid spike in coronavirus among young people; UK leaves nearly 16,000 cases unreported

WWNR -
0
Paris closed all bars amid a sharp uptick in the number of coronavirus cases among young adults, as the United Kingdom admits nearly...
Read more
Money

Canadian National: Cost Take-Outs Could Drive The Narrative In Q3 (NYSE:CNI)

WWNR -
0
Source: Forbes Canadian National (CNI) reports quarterly earnings on October 20th. Analysts expect revenue of $2.63 billion and EPS of $1.09. The revenue...
Read more
video
News

Trump signs exec order on White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative

WWNR -
0
President Trump signs an executive order on the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative in the Rose Garden. Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap