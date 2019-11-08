‘Fox & Friends’ takes on Kanye’s vow to run for president in 2024: ‘He’s a free thinker’

The “Fox & Friends” hosts weighed in Friday on rap superstar Kanye West’s vow to run for president in 2024.

West, during his appearance at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City on Thursday, revived speculation that he may seek the highest office in the land. The crowd initially laughed when he mentioned his future bid for the White House, but West was dead serious.

He said that he moved his Yeezy company headquarters to Cody, Wyoming, which is accompanied by a 4,000-acre farm and his goal is to bring manufacturing jobs back to America.

“It’s a winning message: I have this place in Wyoming and I’m gonna my hemp there to make my apparel. It’s all here in America, creating jobs,” host Ainsley Earhardt said.

West has floated the idea of a presidential run multiple times in recent months.

Last year, West caused a cultural firestorm when he donned a “Make America Great Again” hat and visited President Trump in the Oval Office.

His latest album “Jesus is King” hit #1 on Billboard and every song on the album made its way onto Billboard’s Hot 100. Earhardt said the new album is “great” and the “messages are great.”

“He’s a strong Christian. That’s definitely evident in each of the songs. He would get the support of the black community. Look, when our current president announced he was running, a lot of people laughed too,” she recalled.

Hegseth said West is a “free thinker” who is asking questions and challenging the status quo.

“He’s gonna be the kind of person the media laughs at, the elites laugh at, but he gets the last laugh when Americans resonate with what he has to say,” host Pete Hegseth argued.

