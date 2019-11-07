‘Fox & Friends’ takes on Tulsi Gabbard’s showdown with Joy Behar over ‘extremely offensive’ claim

The “Fox & Friends” hosts weighed in Thursday on the confrontation between “The View” co-host Joy Behar and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, after the Democratic presidential hopeful called out the comedian for labeling her “a useful idiot” who could be used by the Russians.

“If you’re going to say something on national television and it’s not true, you have to be prepared for someone to confront you about that information,” host Ainsley Earhardt responded.

“That’s what the president does all the time. He calls out fake news.”

The candidate and Hawaii congresswoman got into a testy exchange with Behar Wednesday over a segment last month that followed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton suggesting the Kremlin was “grooming” Gabbard to be a third-party candidate. Clinton also called the military veteran a “Russian asset,” though she avoided naming her.

TULSI GABBARD CONFRONTS JOY BEHAR OVER ‘USEFUL IDIOT’ LABEL, HILLARY’S ‘RUSSIAN ASSET’ CLAIM

“Some of you have accused me of being a traitor to my country, a Russian asset, a Trojan horse, or a useful idiot I think was the term that you used,” Gabbard told Behar.

“Well, useful,” Behar said, apparently trying to excuse her description. “But that’s a Russian term, they use that,” she added.

HILLARY CLINTON FLOATS CONSPIRACY THAT TULSI GABBARD IS BEING ‘GROOMED’ BY RUSSIANS

After Gabbard defended herself, Behar cited compliments of Gabbard that she saw as objectionable.

“Franklin Graham finds you refreshing. He doesn’t find me refreshing. Richard Spencer, the white nationalist leader, says he could vote for you,” she said.

Gabbard laughed and responded: “This is why I’m here — because you and other people continue to spread these innuendos that have nothing to do with who I am.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Host Steve Doocy said the accusations against Gabbard by Behar and Clinton were “extremely offensive.”

“That’s how unhinged these people have gotten,” said host Brian Kilmeade.

“If I did call someone a Russian asset and they weren’t, I’d say, I got to make this clear, you’re not.”

Fox News’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report.