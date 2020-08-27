81.2 F
Beckley
Thursday, August 27, 2020 6:39pm

Fox News attracts 7.1 million viewers on third night of RNC, dominating competition

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Fox News Channel averaged 7.1 million viewers during the 10 p.m. ET hour on night three of the Republican National Convention Wednesday, while no other network cracked the two million viewer plateau.

The viewership for Fox News’ coverage – hosted by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum — topped that of ABC, NBC and CBS combined.

JOE CONCHA BLASTS MEDIA COVERAGE OF RNC’S FIRST NIGHT: ‘WWE OF POLITICAL PUNDITRY’

CNN averaged 1.55 million viewers from 10-11 p.m. ET, while MSNBC settled for 1.46 million. Both liberal networks were topped by their broadcast competitors, as NBC averaged 1.96 million viewers, ABC averaged 1.89 million and CBS picked up 1.78 million viewers. Fox News finished the night with 45 percent of the market share of RNC viewers.

Roughly 15.8 million people tuned in across the six networks, compared to 22.8 million viewers for day three of last week’s Democratic National Convention. While the RNC’s overall viewing numbers failed to top those of the DNC, Fox News’s coverage of the RNC’s third night outdrew the third night of last week’s DNC on both CNN and MSNBC.

Coverage of Tuesday night’s convention proceedings attracted nearly eight million viewers on Fox News alone. Between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET Tuesday, Fox News averaged 7.2 million viewers, which made for the channel’s most-watched Tuesday ever and helped “Hannity” land its biggest audience of all time.

FOX NEWS ATTRACTS RECORD RNC OPENING NIGHT AUDIENCE

President Trump, who is famously passionate about ratings, is presumably hoping his Thursday night speech attracts an audience similar to the one his wife received. Tuesday was also the second most-watched convention night on one network in cable news history, trailing only the final night of the 2008 RNC on Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While RNC viewership is down from past years on other networks, Fox News viewers have been glued to the coverage. FNC had the most-watched opening night coverage of any national party convention in the history of cable news when a whopping 7.1 million people tuned in on Monday.

All RNC ratings data courtesy of early Nielsen Media Research and does not include streaming viewership.



