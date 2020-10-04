57.3 F
Beckley
Sunday, October 4, 2020 12:51pm

France, Italy battered by heavy floods brought by Storm Alex; at least 8 missing, 2 dead

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


French authorities deployed about 1,000 firefighters, four military helicopters, and troops Sunday to help search for at least eight people still missing in a mountainous southeastern region after devastating floods. Storm Alex has killed at least two people in neighboring Italy.

Floodwaters washed away houses and destroyed roads and bridges surrounding the city of Nice on the French Riviera after almost a year’s average of rainfall fell in fewer than 12 hours. Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said more than 100 homes were destroyed or severely damaged.

Rescuers on Sunday were also providing emergency assistance, including food and water, to residents living in isolated villages.

GREECE SLAMMED BY RARE ‘MEDICANE,’ LEAVING 3 DEAD, HUNDREDS RESCUED FROM FLOODING 

Those missing in France include two firefighters whose vehicle was carried away by a torrent when a road collapsed south of the village of Saint-Martin-Vesubie. Authorities fear more victims as many families couldn’t reach relatives due to cellphone services being down.

In this image made available Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, a firefighters' helicopter flies over flooding in the town of Ornavasso, in the northern Italian region of Piedmont. (Firefighter Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

In this image made available Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, a firefighters’ helicopter flies over flooding in the town of Ornavasso, in the northern Italian region of Piedmont. (Firefighter Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

French Prime Minister Jean Castex, who flew over the area in a helicopter, expressed “grave concern” over the toll of the flooding.

“As I speak, priority goes to searching for victims, providing supplies and accommodation for the people affected, and restoring communications,” Castex said at a press conference, according to The Weather Channel.

“All my thoughts to the victims of Storm Alex, to their loved ones. Everywhere the state is alongside elected officials to help the French. Together we will overcome this ordeal,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter Saturday. “Immense gratitude to the firefighters, military, police officers, and all the forces engaged in the field.”

PARIS SHAKEN BY MAJOR BLAST NOISE CAUSED BY FIGHTER JET BREAKING SOUND BARRIER 

About 10,500 homes were left without electricity on Sunday, French energy company Enedis said.

In Italy, a firefighter was killed during a rescue operation in the mountainous northern region of Val d’Aosta. A search team also found a body in the Piedmont region’s Vercelli province, where a man in his 30s died after his car was swept away by floodwaters.

Italian firefighters also rescued 25 people trapped on the French side of a high mountain pass due to the flooding. Those saved from the Col de Tende high mountain pass in the Alps included several German tourists.

In this image made available Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, firefighters evacuate people from flooding in the town of Ornavasso, in the northern Italian region of Piedmont. (Firefighter Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

In this image made available Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, firefighters evacuate people from flooding in the town of Ornavasso, in the northern Italian region of Piedmont. (Firefighter Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The city of Venice was protected by its flood barrier system and remained unscathed by high water damage after suffering heavy storms in August, the BBC reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Klobuchar calls on Senate to delay Barrett confirmation: ‘Better for safety, better for the country’

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Sunday said the Senate should wait until after the presidential election to move on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney...
Read more

France, Italy battered by heavy floods brought by Storm Alex; at least 8 missing, 2 dead

News WWNR -
0
French authorities deployed about 1,000 firefighters, four military helicopters, and troops Sunday to help search for at least eight people still missing in...
Read more

National Vodka Day: How the spirit rose to popularity, and why James Bond might prefer it in his martinis

News WWNR -
0
Whether you like your vodka cocktails shaken, stirred, dry or dirty, there’s a lot to learn about this clear spirit. So in honor of...
Read more

Live updates: President Trump undergoes coronavirus treatment

News WWNR -
0
President Trump released a video from Walter Reed Medical Center on Saturday evening, informing Americans that he felt "much better," a day after entering the...
Read more

SMU student section cleared out because of coronavirus protocol violations

News WWNR -
0
Campus police cleared out the entire SMU student section during the first half of Saturday's football game against Memphis because a large majority...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Klobuchar calls on Senate to delay Barrett confirmation: ‘Better for safety, better for the country’

WWNR -
0
Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Sunday said the Senate should wait until after the presidential election to move on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney...
Read more
News

National Vodka Day: How the spirit rose to popularity, and why James Bond might prefer it in his martinis

WWNR -
0
Whether you like your vodka cocktails shaken, stirred, dry or dirty, there’s a lot to learn about this clear spirit. So in honor of...
Read more
News

Live updates: President Trump undergoes coronavirus treatment

WWNR -
0
President Trump released a video from Walter Reed Medical Center on Saturday evening, informing Americans that he felt "much better," a day after entering the...
Read more
News

SMU student section cleared out because of coronavirus protocol violations

WWNR -
0
Campus police cleared out the entire SMU student section during the first half of Saturday's football game against Memphis because a large majority...
Read more
News

Aaron Boone managing Yankees in family hometown San Diego

WWNR -
0
In a 2020 season that has had all sorts of odd twists, Aaron Boone will be managing the New York Yankees in an...
Read more
News

Chris Christie checks into hospital after positive COVID diagnosis

WWNR -
0
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said on Saturday that he checked into a Morristown Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19.Christie made the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap