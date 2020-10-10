61.8 F
Beckley
Saturday, October 10, 2020 5:01pm

Franck Kepnang, No. 22 in ESPN 100, commits to Oregon Ducks

By WWNR
NewsSports



Top-25 senior Franck Kepnang announced his commitment to Oregon on Saturday, giving Dana Altman his third ESPN 100 pledge in the past month.

Kepnang chose the Ducks over several schools, although Texas A&M and Ohio State were heavily involved down the stretch of his recruitment.

A 6-foot-11 center who attended Westtown School (Pennsylvania) and played for the PSA Cardinals on the grassroots circuit, Kepnang is ranked No. 22 in the ESPN 100 for the 2021 class. He’s the No. 4 center. Kepnang is a fifth-year senior and Oregon has two open scholarships for the upcoming season, leaving open the potential for a midyear enrollment if both sides are interested, sources told ESPN.

Kepnang is one of the most imposing big men in the class and physically ready for the next level right now. He’s powerful, very athletic for his size and plays with a high motor. Offensively, he’s an emphatic finisher, good rim-runner and capable vertical spacer.

Kepnang is the third commitment for Oregon in the 2021 class, following top-10 prospect Nathan Bittle (No. 8) and four-star small forward Johnathan Lawson (No. 47). Bittle committed in late September, while Lawson made his announcement earlier this week.

Bittle and Kepnang are both 6-foot-11 frontcourt players, but they should be able to fit together in Eugene. With those two up front, it will make for a different type of lineup than we’ve recently seen at Oregon, especially last season when Altman used a small-ball alignment featuring 6-foot-6 Addison Patterson and 6-foot-8 Chandler Lawson in post positions.

But Kepnang’s physical dominance is a good complement for Bittle’s face-up skill and floor-spacing ability. The key will be on the defensive end. Kepnang will provide rim protection and rebounding ability, but he also has pretty good agility for a guy his size, so there should be enough versatility to coexist in most matchups. Oregon will lose four seniors after the 2020-21 season, with Will Richardson and N’Faly Dante candidates to test the NBA draft waters early.

The Ducks remain in the mix for elite guard Jaden Hardy (No. 4) — the younger brother of current Oregon guard Amauri Hardy — and Hunter Sallis (No. 19). They also recently reached out to Bryce McGowens (No. 32), who decommitted from Florida State earlier this week.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump to visit Penn., Iowa next week, stepping up travel schedule post-COVID diagnosis

News WWNR -
0
President Trump added Pennsylvania and Iowa to his campaign schedule next week, stepping up travel plans despite his recent bout with coronavirus. Trump will...
Read more

Franck Kepnang, No. 22 in ESPN 100, commits to Oregon Ducks

News WWNR -
0
Top-25 senior Franck Kepnang announced his commitment to Oregon on Saturday, giving Dana Altman his third ESPN 100 pledge in the past month.Kepnang...
Read more

Judge says Minnesota US House election can proceed despite candidate’s death

News WWNR -
0
A federal judge on Friday ruled that Minnesota's congressional election for the 2nd District could proceed despite the death of a third party candidate...
Read more

Scully ‘hack’ should be ‘easy to prove,’ says pollster Lee Carter

News WWNR -
0
If C-SPAN's Steve Scully was really "hacked" on Twitter as he claims, it should be "easy to prove," pollster Lee Carter said Saturday on "Fox...
Read more

Stevie Nicks says coronavirus pandemic is ‘stealing my last youthful years’ as she releases new song

News WWNR -
0
Stevie Nicks has been getting to work while bunkered down at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the rock icon says she's struggling...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump to visit Penn., Iowa next week, stepping up travel schedule post-COVID diagnosis

WWNR -
0
President Trump added Pennsylvania and Iowa to his campaign schedule next week, stepping up travel plans despite his recent bout with coronavirus. Trump will...
Read more
News

Judge says Minnesota US House election can proceed despite candidate’s death

WWNR -
0
A federal judge on Friday ruled that Minnesota's congressional election for the 2nd District could proceed despite the death of a third party candidate...
Read more
News

Scully ‘hack’ should be ‘easy to prove,’ says pollster Lee Carter

WWNR -
0
If C-SPAN's Steve Scully was really "hacked" on Twitter as he claims, it should be "easy to prove," pollster Lee Carter said Saturday on "Fox...
Read more
News

Stevie Nicks says coronavirus pandemic is ‘stealing my last youthful years’ as she releases new song

WWNR -
0
Stevie Nicks has been getting to work while bunkered down at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the rock icon says she's struggling...
Read more
News

Amy Coney Barrett to face tough questioning from Dems over abortion

WWNR -
0
For Democratic lawmakers and pro-choice advocates, Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat is cause for deep concern.With Barrett forming...
Read more
News

Live updates: Trump to hold first in-person White House event since coronavirus diagnosis

WWNR -
0
President Trump plans to hold his first in-person event at the White House on Saturday since contracting the coronavirus, Fox News has confirmed.The scheduled event...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap