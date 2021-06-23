Free Active SWV Summer Camp open to Fayette County 3rd-8th graders

Active SWV is excited to host our first ever Summer Camp open to Fayette County youth who were in 3rd-8th grade this past 2020-2021 school year. Youth can register for one of two sessions of Active SWV’s Summer Camp taking place at the Fayette County Park – either July 12th-16th or July 19th-23rd (not both). Campers will learn teamwork and outdoor skills alongside academic pursuits like journaling and mathematics. Activities include teambuilding exercises, games, stand-up paddle boarding, biking, Leave No Trace training, and more.

The goal of Active SWV’s Summer Camp is to teach kids that learning academics can be dynamic and fun. Through doing different activities, kids will gain confidence and skills by being exposed to new opportunities and fun ways of learning.

Camp will run from 9:00am-3:00pm Monday-Friday, and transportation will be provided to and from camp for participants.

To Sign up for either week of camp, please visit Active SWV’s website here: https://activeswv.org/21cclc/ . You can also email Active SWV’s Youth Program Director India Tarleton Krawczyk with any questions at india@activeswv.com