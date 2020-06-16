56.9 F
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 11:48am

French police fire tear gas at health workers' demonstration in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) – French police fired tear gas at a health workers’ demonstration in Paris on Tuesday, according to a Reuters reporter on the scene.

The Paris police prefecture retweeted video footage of masked demonstrators overturning a car and throwing stones at the police.

“Violent groups are trying to disrupt a peaceful demonstration of health workers,” the prefecture said.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas, John Irish, Noemi Olive and Geert De Clercq; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



