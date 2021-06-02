Fridays In The Park Begins On June 4th.

Music will be heard again in Uptown Beckley starting this Friday. The city’s 30th annual Fridays In The Park concert series will be held from June 4th thru August 27th, weather permitting, at Word Park on Neville Street. The weekly concerts feature musical performances under the gazebo from 11:30am to 1pm. Food vendors will have lunch items for sale and other vendors will be set up as well.

The first concert of the 2021 season is scheduled for Friday, June 4th. Mia Grace Bailey, a local high school student, will perform a variety of music, including selections from her recent gospel cd, beginning at 11:30am. At 12:15pm, Rick Lilly will be performing gospel music.

Other performers scheduled to appear at Fridays In The Park include country singer Billy Payne, Theater WV, musical duo Verdeant, blues singer Lady D and the Chris Oxley Jazz Quartet. There will be no concert on June 25th as the city will be preparing for the Great Race, which will be stopping in Beckley later that evening.

For more information, call Beckley Events at 304-256-1776, visit www.beckley.org or follow “Beckley Events” on Facebook.