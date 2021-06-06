Fridays In The Park Returns To Beckley.

After taking last year off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Beckley’s Fridays In The Park concert series has returned for its 30th season. Gospel singers Mia Bailey and Rick Lilly performed Friday under the gazebo in Word Park on Neville Street. Musicians and performers of every variety will be performing Fridays from 11:30am to 1:00pm now thru Labor Day weekend, with the exception of June 25th, when the Great Race will make a stop in Beckley. Food vendors will also be selling items for lunch. For a complete schedule of upcoming performances, visit Beckley Events on Facebook.