Advertisement

FRIENDS OF CHARITY AUTO FAIR KICKOFF CRUISE-IN

 

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Car enthusiasts are revving their engines for the 17th annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair.  The Friends of Charity Auto Fair is proud to start the premier event with a Kickoff Cruise-In from 9 a.m. to noon at the Marquee Cinema parking lot in Beckley Galleria Plaza on Saturday, May 7, 2022.  The Cruise-In will take place rain or shine.

 

The Friends of Charity Auto Fair Kickoff Cruise-In will give car owners the opportunity to showcase their vehicles and pre-register for the Auto Fair, which takes place July 22-23, 2022 at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport. Pre-registration for this summer’s event is $20 and lasts until July 7, 2022. After that date, car owners will have to pay the standard registration fee of $35.

 

Saturday’s Friends of Coal Auto Fair Kickoff Cruise-In is free for car owners, guests, and the general public.

 

All of the proceeds from July’s Friends of Charity Auto Fair support Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse.

 

Recent Articles

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications | Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap