BECKLEY, W.Va. — Car enthusiasts are revving their engines for the 17th annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair. The Friends of Charity Auto Fair is proud to start the premier event with a Kickoff Cruise-In from 9 a.m. to noon at the Marquee Cinema parking lot in Beckley Galleria Plaza on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Cruise-In will take place rain or shine.

The Friends of Charity Auto Fair Kickoff Cruise-In will give car owners the opportunity to showcase their vehicles and pre-register for the Auto Fair, which takes place July 22-23, 2022 at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport. Pre-registration for this summer’s event is $20 and lasts until July 7, 2022. After that date, car owners will have to pay the standard registration fee of $35.

Saturday’s Friends of Coal Auto Fair Kickoff Cruise-In is free for car owners, guests, and the general public.

All of the proceeds from July’s Friends of Charity Auto Fair support Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse.