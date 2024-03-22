Friends Of Coal Ladies Auxiliary Founder Regina Fairchild Is Honored At The Second Annual Womens Expo Mixer.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – It was an evening for great food, great music and a chance to win some great prizes.

The second annual Women’s Expo Mixer and Business After Hours was held Thursday evening at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

It was a chance for some of the 150 vendors at this weekend’s 2024 Women’s Expo to network with each other. The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the inaugural Women Of the Year Award.

Regina Fairchild was chosen from nearly 150 nominees as a strong, resilient woman who inspires and uplifts others. Fairchild is the founder of the Friends Of Coal Ladies Auxiliary, which promotes the importance of coal and supports coal miners and their families. Organization members are active participants in charity, supporting troops with donations of food and supplies, supporting local conservation projects, and awarding college scholarships to local students.

“There’s so many other women that are very successful and work very, very hard for this area and our state community,” said Fairchild. “But I’m very humbled by this award.”

“I’ve been very blessed and fortunate in my life, surrounded by a loving family, a loving husband and it’s all about giving back and what we can do to make other people’s lives better.”

There was also music from Matt Jones and the Road. Attendees got to spin the Dutch Miller Beckley Auto Mall Wheel of Winning for cash and prizes. And there was a ribbon cutting for digital marketers AI Mark Labs.

The 2024 Southern Communications Women’s Expo is scheduled for Friday from 1 to 7pm and Saturday from 10am to 5pm at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.