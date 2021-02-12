FROM A COAL CAMP TO THE GRAND OLE OPRY AND BEYOND . . . AN APPALACHIAN DREAMER TELLS HIS STORY. By Warren Ellison.

Listen to the story here:

http://wwnrradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/DICK-MCVEY-AUDIO-STORY.mp3

Chances are, you’ve never heard of Dick McVey. But if you’ve listened to country music over the past 40 years, you’ve probably heard someone whose career has been impacted by Dick McVey – whether as a musician, producer, engineer, publicist, businessman, or one of the many hats Dick has worn. Now the Raleigh County native has published a book tracing his life from the coal camps of Southern West Virginia to his experience traveling on the road as a professional musician to his career in Nashville and behind-the-scenes stories of some of the many country stars he’s worked with.

Dick McVey was born in the former coal camp of Pemberton and grew up with country music and gospel. In 1963, Dick and his family moved to Amigo, at around the time the Beatles invaded the U.S. He learned to play their songs on guitar and formed his own band, first known as The Offbeats and later as The Rondeaus. They played at area school and community events and quickly became a regional favorite. McVey not only sang and played guitar but handled the band’s bookings, rehearsals and publicity. Dick played with groups throughout the 60s and 70s – with a brief break to study mortuary science in Kentucky in the early 70s.

In 1978, Dick and his band, Visions, decided to go on the road full time and traveled all over the U.S. In 1981 they made their way to Nashville, where Dick was invited to go backstage at the Grand Ole Opry. It was then and there that Dick decided to make the Music City his home and establish himself as a musician and music business executive. One of his first jobs was with a fellow Raleigh County native. He wrote a letter to Grand Ole Opry star Little Jimmy Dickens, which Dickens received just as he fired his bass player. McVey got the job and went on to perform with Dickens and nearly every major artist in the business, including Merle Haggard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Stonewall Jackson, Leroy VanDyke, and Holly Dunn.

In addition to his work as a musician, Dick McVey increased his work behind the scenes. In 1986, he founded the Musicians Referral Service, with the goal of helping Nashville musicians find work. In 1988, Dick founded the independent label D And T Records. In 1989, Dick began handling publicity and promotion work for George Jones. He’s also built several recording studios, including one in his own home in 1999.

Dick McVey continues to be active in all aspects of the music business, managing the career of singer Travis LeDoyt (https://www.facebook.com/travisledoyt) and producing Holly Dunn’s final album “Full Circle”. He’s also been named an “Ambassador Of Music” by the State Of West Virginia. McVey started writing “Appalachian Dreamer” last March when the Covid-19 pandemic brought the music industry to a virtual halt. Dick says he wants the book to inspire people who live in Southern West Virginia to dream and follow up on those dreams.

“Appalachian Dreamer” is available in paperback and on Kindle from Amazon. (https://www.amazon.com/Appalachian-Dreamer-coal-Virginia-Grand-ebook/dp/B08T6188BK) You can find out more information about DickMcVey at www.dickmcvey.com or at www.facebook.com/dick.mcvey.3