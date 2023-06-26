Fruits Of Labor Opens New Coffee Shop And Pizzeria.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Nearly a year after the Fruits Of Labor Cafe opened its doors on Neville Street in Beckley, local residents have a new place to gather for lunch, and it’s almost in the same spot.

On Thursday, The Fruits of Labor’s Coffee Shop and Pizzeria began serving customers on the ground floor of 313 Neville Street. You can go down the stairs near the front entrance or access the ground floor via the back patio. Both floors will be staffed by the same organization dedicated to helping recovering addicts.

“We are doing a soft opening of our pizza shop today,” said Sabrina Greaser, who manages the coffee shop. “We’re offering dessert pizza, white pizza, vegetarian pizza, all different kinds of pizza. We make our own pizza dough, we make our own sauce. If you get peppers or onions on your pizza, mushrooms, they’re sauteed before they’re put on your pizza. Just everything that we have here, we do homemade. Everything’s just made with love.”

The ground floor also serves coffee, tea, smoothies, frappes, lattes and flavored carbonated water as well as ice cream with home made waffle cones and other bakery items. Sandwiches and salads will be served in the future.

While both floors are being run as separate operations, the goal of both is the same, to help those battling addiction.

“All of our profits go to people in recovery,” said Greaser. “Helping people in recovery obtain employment and job training and culinary training.”

The Fruits of Labor’s Coffee Shop and Pizzeria will operate the same hours as the upstairs Cafe, Tuesday thru Friday from 11am to 3pm.