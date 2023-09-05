Fruits of Labor To Celebrate Grand Opening of New Wood-Stone Pizzeria, Ice Cream and Coffee Shop



Beckley, W.Va. (September 5, 2023) – The basement of the Fruits of Labor building at 313

Neville Street in Beckley is now featuring a new wood-stone Pizzeria, Ice Cream and Coffee

Shop. Tammy Jordan, owner of Fruits of Labor, invites the public to join her in cutting the

ribbon at the grand opening at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7.

Jordan said seven new jobs have been created at the pizzeria restaurant, which offers seating

for 64 indoors, 20 on the outdoor patio, and “to go” service. “Two of our students, who have

been with us almost a year and just graduated from our station supervisor program, are

managing the new Pizzeria, Ice Cream and Coffee Shop,” she said. “We deeply believe in

investing in each student and allowing them to grow and expand their skills. We are excited to

welcome three new students to join our education, certification, training, and employment

program.”

Jordan said the Fruits of Labor Café on the ground floor and the Pizzeria, Ice Cream and Coffee

Shop are two independent and different dining locations. “For instance, to order pizza,

customers will need to visit the Pizzeria because pizza isn’t on the menu at the café,” she said.

“Our soft opening of the basement dining option has been well received by our customers,”

said Jordan. “Customers are able to enjoy artisan style pizza and a wide range of specialty

coffees and smoothies. We are grateful to have a safe environment and gathering space for

college students to have coffee or a bite of lunch between classes,” she said. “Plus, our goal has

always been to fully utilize the basement and three floors of our downtown Beckley building.

The café, pizzeria, ice cream and coffee shop, conference and meeting facilities, and Seed

Sower’s The Well offices are making full and positive use of the space.”

Jordan has three other training cafes and bakeries – in Rainelle, Alderson and Montgomery –

that offer stable, well-paying jobs for people in recovery and nationally certified culinary

programming. The Fruits of Labor model was the catalyst for the regional southern West

Virginia Communities of Healing recovery to work program that continues to assist employees

and employers.

Judy Moore, executive director of the West Virginia Hive and deputy director of the New River

Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), commended Jordan and Fruits of Labor on

their steady growth and job creation. “Tammy’s compassion for others and business acumen

have combined to help so many in recovery and to educate employers about this valuable

workforce,” said Moore. “Fruits of Labor has been the catalyst, and the Communities of Healing

program has exceeded all expectations and made me proud of southern West Virginia for

embracing this creative economic model.”

The Communities of Healing program, which was funded in 2020 by the Appalachian Regional

Commission, includes a partnership group consisting of Seed Sower, Fruits of Labor, Region 4

Planning and Development Council, Wright Venture Services, Region 1 Workforce Development

Board, and the WV Hive.