Fruits of Labor To Celebrate Grand Opening of New Wood-Stone Pizzeria, Ice Cream and Coffee Shop

Beckley, W.Va. (September 5, 2023) – The basement of the Fruits of Labor building at 313
Neville Street in Beckley is now featuring a new wood-stone Pizzeria, Ice Cream and Coffee
Shop. Tammy Jordan, owner of Fruits of Labor, invites the public to join her in cutting the
ribbon at the grand opening at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7.
Jordan said seven new jobs have been created at the pizzeria restaurant, which offers seating
for 64 indoors, 20 on the outdoor patio, and “to go” service. “Two of our students, who have
been with us almost a year and just graduated from our station supervisor program, are
managing the new Pizzeria, Ice Cream and Coffee Shop,” she said. “We deeply believe in
investing in each student and allowing them to grow and expand their skills. We are excited to
welcome three new students to join our education, certification, training, and employment
program.”
Jordan said the Fruits of Labor Café on the ground floor and the Pizzeria, Ice Cream and Coffee
Shop are two independent and different dining locations. “For instance, to order pizza,
customers will need to visit the Pizzeria because pizza isn’t on the menu at the café,” she said.
“Our soft opening of the basement dining option has been well received by our customers,”
said Jordan. “Customers are able to enjoy artisan style pizza and a wide range of specialty
coffees and smoothies. We are grateful to have a safe environment and gathering space for
college students to have coffee or a bite of lunch between classes,” she said. “Plus, our goal has
always been to fully utilize the basement and three floors of our downtown Beckley building.
The café, pizzeria, ice cream and coffee shop, conference and meeting facilities, and Seed
Sower’s The Well offices are making full and positive use of the space.”
Jordan has three other training cafes and bakeries – in Rainelle, Alderson and Montgomery –
that offer stable, well-paying jobs for people in recovery and nationally certified culinary
programming. The Fruits of Labor model was the catalyst for the regional southern West
Virginia Communities of Healing recovery to work program that continues to assist employees
and employers.
Judy Moore, executive director of the West Virginia Hive and deputy director of the New River
Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), commended Jordan and Fruits of Labor on
their steady growth and job creation. “Tammy’s compassion for others and business acumen
have combined to help so many in recovery and to educate employers about this valuable
workforce,” said Moore. “Fruits of Labor has been the catalyst, and the Communities of Healing
program has exceeded all expectations and made me proud of southern West Virginia for
embracing this creative economic model.”
The Communities of Healing program, which was funded in 2020 by the Appalachian Regional
Commission, includes a partnership group consisting of Seed Sower, Fruits of Labor, Region 4
Planning and Development Council, Wright Venture Services, Region 1 Workforce Development
Board, and the WV Hive.