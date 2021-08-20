Full Slate of Activities this weekend in Beckley

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) A Full slate of activities are on the calendar for this weekend – August 20-22.

August 20 – Friday in the Park, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm, Word Park, weather-permitting: music by the Chris Oxley Quartet

August 20 – Third Friday Around the Block Party – 5-8 pm, Word Park; Music by the Untrained Professionals 5:30-7:30 pm, plus line dancing (5 pm) and Refit (6:30 pm), and food vendors.

The Silver Eagles Reunion (WWHS classes of the 70s) will be held along the Fosters block of Main Street from 5-10 pm.

August 21 – Honey Festival at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine with the Raleigh County Beekeepers Association, 10 am – 4 pm, music by Long Point String Band, vendors and activities. The event kicks off the Appalachian Festival which offers a variety of events planned from August 21 to 28, see full schedule at appalachianfestival.net

August 22 – Sunset / Full Moon Group Walk / Bike Ride with Active Southern WV, Meet at the Trail Art Park / 3rd Ave lot at 8 pm.