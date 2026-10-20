FY 2027 TANF State Plan Released for Public Comment Through November 29

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Family Assistance, Division of Family Support, is now accepting public comments on the Fiscal Year 2027 Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) State Plan. The comment period runs from October 16, 2026 through November 29, 2026.

The TANF State Plan is a federally required document outlining how West Virginia administers its TANF program, including eligibility rules, benefit levels, program structure, and administrative procedures. The plan guides how the state supports low‑income families through cash assistance, work programs, and related services.

The FY 2027 plan is available for public review at local DoHS offices, the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, and online at bfa.wv.gov/state-plans. A full list of county office locations can be found at dohs.wv.gov/field-offices.

Residents may submit written comments on the plan’s design, policies, and services by mail to:

West Virginia Department of Human Services Bureau for Family Assistance Division of Family Support 350 Capitol St., Room B‑18 Charleston, WV 25301‑3705

Comments may also be submitted by email at dohspubliccomments@wv.gov or by phone at (304) 352‑4431.