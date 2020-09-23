52.3 F
Beckley
Wednesday, September 23, 2020 12:38am

Gaetz calls for election bribery probe of Bloomberg over pledge to pay Florida felons’ fines

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



House Judiciary Committee member Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told “Hannity” Tuesday that he has spoken with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody about potentially launching a bribery investigation into former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

“I believe there may be a criminal investigation already underway of the Bloomberg-connected activities in Florida,” Gaetz told host Sean Hannity.

BLOOMBERG POURS $16M INTO FLORIDA RACE TO PAY RESTITUTION FOR FORMER FELONS TO VOTE

Bloomberg, who briefly joined the race for the Democratic presidential nomination earlier this year, has reportedly raised more than $16 million for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

Under the Florida state constitution, convicted felons can regain their voting rights after having served their time. However, a law enacted by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis states that felons must pay all fines, restitution, and other legal financial obligations before their sentences could be considered fully served.

[Under Florida law] it’s a third-degree felony for someone to either directly or indirectly provide something of value to impact whether or not someone votes,” Gaetz explained. “So the question is whether or not paying off someone’s fines and legal obligations counts as something of value, and it clearly does.

“If Michael Bloomberg was offering to pay off people’s credit card debt,” Gaetz added, “you would obviously see the value in that.

“[W]hen you improve someone’s net worth by eliminating their financial liabilities, that’s something of value,” he went on. “Normally, it would be very difficult to prove that that was directly linked to impacting whether or not someone was going to vote. But they literally wrote their own admission.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Bloomberg memo first reported by the Washington Post read: “We know to win Florida we will need to persuade, motivate and add new votes to the Biden column. This means we need to explore all avenues for finding the needed votes when so many votes are already determined.”

“The data shows that in Florida, Black voters are a unique universe unlike any other voting bloc, where the Democratic support rate tends to be 90%-95%,” the memo continued.

“The law is clear this is something of value,” Gaetz reiterated, “and I am encouraged after my conversation with the attorney general. I hope we have good law enforcement all over the country looking for the cheating and the tricks that these Democrats are going to try in this election.”

Fox News’ Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Gaetz calls for election bribery probe of Bloomberg over pledge to pay Florida felons’ fines

News WWNR -
0
House Judiciary Committee member Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told "Hannity" Tuesday that he has spoken with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody about potentially launching a...
Read more

77-year-old veteran in California attacked for wearing MAGA hat

News WWNR -
0
A 77-year-old military veteran was attacked in California for wearing a MAGA hat supporting President Trump and a Back the Blue mask with...
Read more

Deficient North Carolina absentee ballots have new fix: State Board of Elections

News WWNR -
0
North Carolina mail-in absentee ballots returned without all needed information can be amended without forcing the voter to fill out a new blank...
Read more

Whitehouse warns GOP can’t complain about ‘future procedural efforts’ by Dems if SCOTUS pick confirmed

News WWNR -
0
If Senate Republicans confirm a replacement for late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the November election, "they have forfeited their standing to...
Read more

NFL’s $5 billion SoFi Stadium to host voting center for presidential election

News WWNR -
0
SoFi Stadium, the new home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, will host a voting center for use during...
Read more

Related Stories

News

77-year-old veteran in California attacked for wearing MAGA hat

WWNR -
0
A 77-year-old military veteran was attacked in California for wearing a MAGA hat supporting President Trump and a Back the Blue mask with...
Read more
News

Deficient North Carolina absentee ballots have new fix: State Board of Elections

WWNR -
0
North Carolina mail-in absentee ballots returned without all needed information can be amended without forcing the voter to fill out a new blank...
Read more
News

Whitehouse warns GOP can’t complain about ‘future procedural efforts’ by Dems if SCOTUS pick confirmed

WWNR -
0
If Senate Republicans confirm a replacement for late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the November election, "they have forfeited their standing to...
Read more
News

NFL’s $5 billion SoFi Stadium to host voting center for presidential election

WWNR -
0
SoFi Stadium, the new home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, will host a voting center for use during...
Read more
News

Storm-Lynx WNBA semifinal to start Tuesday after postponement

WWNR -
0
1:31 PM ETMechelle VoepelESPN.com CloseMechelle Voepel covers the WNBA, women's college basketball, and other college sports for espnW. Voepel began covering women's basketball...
Read more
News

Ben Sasse says ‘anti-Catholic bigotry’ potential Supreme Court nominee Barrett has faced is ‘reprehensible’

WWNR -
0
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., is preemptively defending Judge Amy Coney Barrett -- one of several rumored contenders for President Trump's upcoming Supreme Court...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap