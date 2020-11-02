30.3 F
Beckley
Monday, November 2, 2020 3:48am

Gaetz slams FBI probe into Texas Trump supporters surrounding Biden bus

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., took to Twitter Sunday to criticize the FBI’s decision to open an investigation into an incident caught on video that showed cars with Trump flags surrounding a Biden campaign bus traveling in Texas.

“If you need any further proof that the FBI will look for any reason to target Trump supporters,” Gaetz tweeted, while linking out to a New York Post article.

PHILLY MAYOR SAYS IT WILL TAKE SEVERAL DAYS TO COUNT MAIL-IN BALLOTS

President Trump also retweeted a screenshot of the FBI’s statement and said, “In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!”

Trump’s criticism of the FBI comes amid reports that Trump is considering replacing FBI Director Christopher Wray.  Last month, a senior administration official told Fox News that Wray will likely be gone after the election.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN PUSHING VOTERS TO BE PART OF THE POLITICAL PROCESS: EX-OBAMA AIDE

Rep. Andy Biggs, the Arizona Republican, wrote a letter to Wray earlier this month after the New York Post’s explosive report about alleged emails pertaining to Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings. Biggs said the most “concerning” element about the Post’s report was the allegation that the information came from a laptop that belonged to Hunter Biden and that the FBI “was in possession of this computer and hard drive back in December 2019.”

“This action took place right at the end of the U.S. House of Representative’s impeachment sham against President Donald J. Trump, and right before the U.S. Senate tried the case,” Biggs wrote.

Biggs claimed that the revelation would have “given even more weight” to Trump’s legal defense. Joe Biden has insisted his son did nothing wrong and called the attacks a “smear campaign.”

An FBI spokesperson told Fox News at the time the agency had received the letter, but declined to comment further in keeping with its practice of not confirming or denying an investigation. The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News seeking comment on the Gaetz tweet.

In videos posted on Twitter, a group of cars and pickup trucks — many adorned with large Trump flags — can be seen riding alongside the campaign bus on Friday, and at times boxing it in, as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin. At one point, one of the pickup trucks can be seen colliding with an SUV that was driving behind the bus.

Neither Joe Biden nor his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, was aboard the bus. Biden criticized Trump’s response to the incident.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’ve never had anything like this. At least we’ve never had a president who thinks it’s a good thing,” Biden said during a campaign event in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly, Adam Shaw and the Associated Press contributed to this report



Source link

Recent Articles

Gaetz slams FBI probe into Texas Trump supporters surrounding Biden bus

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., took to Twitter Sunday to criticize the FBI’s decision to open an investigation into an incident caught on video...
Read more

Philadelphia mayor warns residents it may take days to count mail-in ballots

News WWNR -
0
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, warned residents in his city that counting the mail-in ballots “will easily take several days” after Election Day,...
Read more

Live Updates: Trump, Biden ramp up personal attacks on campaign trail as Election Day draws near

News WWNR -
0
With less than two days until Election Day, President Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden honed in on more pointed, personal attacks on each other...
Read more

Clyburn says ‘voter suppression’ is only way Biden can lose, claims to have had ‘complaints all day’

News WWNR -
0
House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., told Fox News Sunday he would "pray" for Black Trump voters and flatly stated that the only way...
Read more

Biden campaign pushing voters to be ‘a part of the political process’, ex-Obama aide says

News WWNR -
0
In the final hours before Election Day, the Biden campaign is trying to convince Americans that voting is more important than ever, former Barack Obama...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Philadelphia mayor warns residents it may take days to count mail-in ballots

WWNR -
0
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, warned residents in his city that counting the mail-in ballots “will easily take several days” after Election Day,...
Read more
News

Live Updates: Trump, Biden ramp up personal attacks on campaign trail as Election Day draws near

WWNR -
0
With less than two days until Election Day, President Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden honed in on more pointed, personal attacks on each other...
Read more
News

Clyburn says ‘voter suppression’ is only way Biden can lose, claims to have had ‘complaints all day’

WWNR -
0
House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., told Fox News Sunday he would "pray" for Black Trump voters and flatly stated that the only way...
Read more
News

Biden campaign pushing voters to be ‘a part of the political process’, ex-Obama aide says

WWNR -
0
In the final hours before Election Day, the Biden campaign is trying to convince Americans that voting is more important than ever, former Barack Obama...
Read more
News

Biden banks on Hollywood support in final days before 2020 election

WWNR -
0
In the final days before the 2020 election, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is relying on a slew of celebrity endorsements to help attract votes,...
Read more
News

Arteta has Arsenal on course to return to former glories before Solskjaer can turn around Man Utd

WWNR -
0
MANCHESTER, England -- Paul Pogba walked off the pitch alone after once again playing a central role in Manchester United's downfall. The France...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap