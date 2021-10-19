Game Changer, Jobs & Hope team up for 2nd “Change Their Holiday” promotion to aid families recovering from opioid and substance misuse

Through its Change Their Holiday promotion, in conjunction with several corporate sponsors, Game Changer will be raising money until Friday, Nov. 26, to provide families in recovery a complete holiday, down to the turkey dinner with all the fixings on Christmas Day.



“Our goal with this promotion is to raise money for families that are recovering from opioid and substance abuse and provide them with what they need to truly enjoy this magical time of year,” Gov. Justice said. “I don’t know how it gets any better than that. I’m so proud of the great work being done by Game Changer, Jobs & Hope, and everyone who is helping to make the Change Their Holiday promotion possible.”



To read more about the Change Their Holiday promotion, or to make a donation electronically, visit WVGameChanger.com.



Game Changer – one of the largest public-private coalitions of its kind in the nation – is aimed at tackling opioid and substance use, along with other issues impacting West Virginia’s youth.