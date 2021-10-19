Game Changer, Jobs & Hope team up for 2nd “Change Their Holiday” promotion to aid families recovering from opioid and substance misuse

|CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that, for the second straight year, West Virginia Game Changer will be conducting its “Change Their Holiday” promotion. Once again this year, Jobs & Hope West Virginia is joining the cause to help ensure families recovering from opioid and substance misuse are provided the financial means to enjoy a happy holiday season.
“It’s no secret that I believe our kids are the greatest treasure we have in West Virginia and we need to do everything in our power to make sure that every child experiences every joy that life has to offer,” Gov. Justice said. “One of the joys that many of our children look forward to most every year is unwrapping some great presents under the tree on Christmas morning.”
|Through its Change Their Holiday promotion, in conjunction with several corporate sponsors, Game Changer will be raising money until Friday, Nov. 26, to provide families in recovery a complete holiday, down to the turkey dinner with all the fixings on Christmas Day.
“Our goal with this promotion is to raise money for families that are recovering from opioid and substance abuse and provide them with what they need to truly enjoy this magical time of year,” Gov. Justice said. “I don’t know how it gets any better than that. I’m so proud of the great work being done by Game Changer, Jobs & Hope, and everyone who is helping to make the Change Their Holiday promotion possible.”
To read more about the Change Their Holiday promotion, or to make a donation electronically, visit WVGameChanger.com.
Game Changer – one of the largest public-private coalitions of its kind in the nation – is aimed at tackling opioid and substance use, along with other issues impacting West Virginia’s youth.