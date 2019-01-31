Gary Jennings West Virginia Football Highlights – 2018 Season | Stadium

West Virginia WR Gary Jennings’ highlights from the 2018 football season. Jennings brought in 54 receptions for 917 yards and 13 touchdowns this year. Check out his full season highlights with the Mountaineers in 2018.
