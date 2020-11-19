Gavin Newsom’s controversial French Laundry meal begs question: How much did it cost?

Must be nice.

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently came under fire for attending a fancy lunch at what’s been described as one of California’s most exclusive fine-dining restaurants. Taking place in the middle of a pandemic that has shut down most of the service industry and has forced Americans to wear masks and avoid large crowds, the meal has cost the governor a significant amount of good will among his state’s residents.

Also, based on the restaurant’s prices, it probably cost a good amount of money as well.

The French Laundry, located in the Napa Valley, is owned by highly successful Chef Thomas Keller and has been awarded three stars from the Michelin Guide since 2007. According to its website, it features a menu that changes daily and serves classic French cuisine.

Each day, the restaurant offers two sets of menus (one with meat and fish, the other with vegetable options) consisting of nine courses. According to the Napa Tourist Guide, these meals cost $350. Guests have the option, however, to upgrade certain courses, which can add an additional charge to the menu.

For example, on Nov. 18, guests had the option of swapping out a Wolfe Ranch White Quail “Presse” for Hand Rolled Ricotta “Agnolotti” for an additional $175. Guests also had the option of swapping an Herb Roasted Elysian Fields Farm Lamb for Japanese Wagyu “Poele” for an additional $100.

According to the Napa Tourist Guide, the restaurant also offers an assortment of wines that can range from $35 per glass to hundreds of dollars a bottle. There is a $150 corkage fee if you decide to BYOB.

Courses on yesterday’s menu included a Roasted Cauliflower “Velout,” Nova Scotia Lobster “Galette,” hand-cut Mac and Cheese and a Soft Boiled Rhode Island Red Hen Egg. An assortment of fruit, ice cream, chocolate and candies were available for dessert.

But wait, there’s more! Guests can also pay extra for Experience Cards. These cards (which are meant to be given as gifts) provide the holder with an enhanced experience. The “Silver Card Experience,” which costs $850, covers the cost of dinner (minus supplements) and adds two welcome glasses of champagne. The “Gold Card Experience” includes everything the Silver card does, along with five additional courses (we’re now up to 14 courses, for those keeping count) and two wine accompaniments personalized by the restaurant’s Sommeliers.

Fox News previously reported that Gov. Newsom came under fire after it was revealed that he attended a birthday lunch at the restaurant held in honor of lobbyist Jason Kinney, a friend of the governor’s. Several other high-profile guests were in attendance and the event seemed to violate the coronavirus restrictions Newsom has implemented on the state.

Photographs appeared to show Newsom not wearing a mask at the restaurant.

The governor later apologized, saying he “made a bad mistake.”

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.