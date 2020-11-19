64.4 F
Beckley
Thursday, November 19, 2020 4:50pm

Gavin Newsom’s controversial French Laundry meal begs question: How much did it cost?

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Must be nice.

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently came under fire for attending a fancy lunch at what’s been described as one of California’s most exclusive fine-dining restaurants. Taking place in the middle of a pandemic that has shut down most of the service industry and has forced Americans to wear masks and avoid large crowds, the meal has cost the governor a significant amount of good will among his state’s residents.

Also, based on the restaurant’s prices, it probably cost a good amount of money as well.

The French Laundry, located in the Napa Valley, is owned by highly successful Chef Thomas Keller and has been awarded three stars from the Michelin Guide since 2007. According to its website, it features a menu that changes daily and serves classic French cuisine.

NEBRASKA EX-BAR EMPLOYEE SEEKS DONATIONS AFTER FIRING OVER VIDEO OF MASKLESS GOV. RICKETTS: REPORTS

Each day, the restaurant offers two sets of menus (one with meat and fish, the other with vegetable options) consisting of nine courses. According to the Napa Tourist Guide, these meals cost $350. Guests have the option, however, to upgrade certain courses, which can add an additional charge to the menu.

Each day, the restaurant offers two sets of menus (one with meat and fish, the other with vegetable options) consisting of nine courses that cost $350 (not including drinks).

Each day, the restaurant offers two sets of menus (one with meat and fish, the other with vegetable options) consisting of nine courses that cost $350 (not including drinks).
(Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

For example, on Nov. 18, guests had the option of swapping out a Wolfe Ranch White Quail “Presse” for Hand Rolled Ricotta “Agnolotti” for an additional $175. Guests also had the option of swapping an Herb Roasted Elysian Fields Farm Lamb for Japanese Wagyu “Poele” for an additional $100.

According to the Napa Tourist Guide, the restaurant also offers an assortment of wines that can range from $35 per glass to hundreds of dollars a bottle. There is a $150 corkage fee if you decide to BYOB.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Courses on yesterday’s menu included a Roasted Cauliflower “Velout,” Nova Scotia Lobster “Galette,” hand-cut Mac and Cheese and a Soft Boiled Rhode Island Red Hen Egg. An assortment of fruit, ice cream, chocolate and candies were available for dessert.

But wait, there’s more! Guests can also pay extra for Experience Cards. These cards (which are meant to be given as gifts) provide the holder with an enhanced experience. The “Silver Card Experience,” which costs $850, covers the cost of dinner (minus supplements) and adds two welcome glasses of champagne. The “Gold Card Experience” includes everything the Silver card does, along with five additional courses (we’re now up to 14 courses, for those keeping count) and two wine accompaniments personalized by the restaurant’s Sommeliers.

Gov. Newsom came under fire after it was revealed that he attended a birthday lunch at the restaurant held in honor of lobbyist Jason Kinney, a friend of the governor’s.<br> (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

Gov. Newsom came under fire after it was revealed that he attended a birthday lunch at the restaurant held in honor of lobbyist Jason Kinney, a friend of the governor’s.<br>
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Fox News previously reported that Gov. Newsom came under fire after it was revealed that he attended a birthday lunch at the restaurant held in honor of lobbyist Jason Kinney, a friend of the governor’s.  Several other high-profile guests were in attendance and the event seemed to violate the coronavirus restrictions Newsom has implemented on the state.

Photographs appeared to show Newsom not wearing a mask at the restaurant.

The governor later apologized, saying he “made a bad mistake.”

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.





Source link

Recent Articles

Gavin Newsom’s controversial French Laundry meal begs question: How much did it cost?

News WWNR -
0
Must be nice.Gov. Gavin Newsom recently came under fire for attending a fancy lunch at what’s been described as one of California’s most...
Read more

Giuliani presses Trump election challenge case in fiery news conference with legal team

News WWNR -
0
President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Thursday aggressively made the case for the Trump campaign's legal challenge of the 2020 election results, alleging in...
Read more

Trump campaign drops lawsuit challenging Michigan voting results

News WWNR -
0
President Trump's reelection campaign said Thursday that it is dropping a lawsuit challenging voting results in Michigan, which show Democrat Joe Biden narrowly carrying the...
Read more

Billionaire CEO vows to fight for working class against Big Tech censorship

News WWNR -
0
Big Tech companies like Facebook and Twitter "crossed the line" censoring working-class America, billionaire tech firm CEO Peter Rex told "Fox & Friends."The...
Read more

Acting US defense chief lauds ‘stalwart and capable ally’ UK for increase in military spending

News WWNR -
0
U.S. acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller on Wednesday praised the United Kingdom for its planned significant increase in military spending, an investment the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Giuliani presses Trump election challenge case in fiery news conference with legal team

WWNR -
0
President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Thursday aggressively made the case for the Trump campaign's legal challenge of the 2020 election results, alleging in...
Read more
News

Trump campaign drops lawsuit challenging Michigan voting results

WWNR -
0
President Trump's reelection campaign said Thursday that it is dropping a lawsuit challenging voting results in Michigan, which show Democrat Joe Biden narrowly carrying the...
Read more
News

Billionaire CEO vows to fight for working class against Big Tech censorship

WWNR -
0
Big Tech companies like Facebook and Twitter "crossed the line" censoring working-class America, billionaire tech firm CEO Peter Rex told "Fox & Friends."The...
Read more
News

Acting US defense chief lauds ‘stalwart and capable ally’ UK for increase in military spending

WWNR -
0
U.S. acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller on Wednesday praised the United Kingdom for its planned significant increase in military spending, an investment the...
Read more
News

California Republicans rip Newsom’s ‘hypocrisy’ after governor caught dining out amid pandemic

WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...California Republicans rip Newsom...
Read more
News

Seth Curry traded by Dallas Mavericks to Philadelphia 76ers, joins father-in-law Doc Rivers

WWNR -
0
The Philadelphia 76ers acquired a historically elite 3-point shooter who happens to be married to the coach's daughter, completing a draft-night trade that...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap