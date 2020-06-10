73.7 F
Beckley
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 8:57am

George Floyd’s brother to address U.S. House panel on police reforms

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


FILE PHOTO: Philonise Floyd speaks during the funeral for his brother, George Floyd, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 9, 2020. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis Police officers on May 25. Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – One of the brothers of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis sparked protests around the world, is due to speak to a Democratic-led congressional panel on Wednesday as lawmakers take on the twin issues of police violence and racial injustice.

Philonise Floyd, 42, of Missouri City, Texas, near Houston, will testify before the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, along with family attorney Ben Crump and 10 others at the first congressional hearing to examine the social and political undercurrents that have fueled weeks of protests nationwide and overseas.

George Floyd’s death on May 25 after a policeman knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes was the latest in a string of killings of African-American men and women by police that have sparked anger on America’s streets and fresh calls for reforms here

“For every incident of excessive force that makes headlines, the ugly truth is that there are countless others that we never hear about,” House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said this week. “This is a systemic problem that requires a comprehensive solution.”

The Judiciary panel is preparing to shepherd a sweeping package of legislation, aimed at combating police violence and racial injustice, to the House floor by July 4, and is expected to hold further hearings next week to prepare the bill for a full House vote.

Other witnesses include NAACP Legal Defense Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill and Pastor Darrell Scott, a member of Republican President Donald Trump’s National Diversity Coalition.

The hearing will also provide a platform for House Republicans, who have responded to protests by underscoring their support for police and accusing Democrats of wanting to cut off police funding, which top Democrats oppose.

“Where you demonize the police, they stop engaging with the community. If we stand with the police, it will be better for all Americans,” Representative Matt Gaetz, a House Judiciary Republican, tweeted on Tuesday.

Reporting by David Morgan; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

George Floyd’s brother to address U.S. House panel on police reforms

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Philonise Floyd speaks during the funeral for his brother, George Floyd, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, U.S.,...
Read more

Everything you need to know on draft day

News WWNR -
0
There is no baseball on the horizon, but there will be a baseball draft this week, though not in its usual form. You...
Read more

Retired judge to argue government shouldn’t drop case against Trump ex-adviser Flynn

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A retired judge on Wednesday is due to file his arguments for why a federal court in Washington should not...
Read more

PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor, CNN among winners of White House Correspondents Association awards

News WWNR -
0
PBS NewsHour correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and CNN were among the winners of this year's journalism awards from the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA).Alcindor, who...
Read more

Attorney for fired Atlanta police officers claims body cam footage of incident edited ‘multiple times’

News WWNR -
0
The attorney for two Atlanta police officers who are suing the city's mayor and police chief after they were fired for using stun guns on a pair of college...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Everything you need to know on draft day

WWNR -
0
There is no baseball on the horizon, but there will be a baseball draft this week, though not in its usual form. You...
Read more
News

Retired judge to argue government shouldn’t drop case against Trump ex-adviser Flynn

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A retired judge on Wednesday is due to file his arguments for why a federal court in Washington should not...
Read more
News

PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor, CNN among winners of White House Correspondents Association awards

WWNR -
0
PBS NewsHour correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and CNN were among the winners of this year's journalism awards from the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA).Alcindor, who...
Read more
News

Attorney for fired Atlanta police officers claims body cam footage of incident edited ‘multiple times’

WWNR -
0
The attorney for two Atlanta police officers who are suing the city's mayor and police chief after they were fired for using stun guns on a pair of college...
Read more
News

Chicago alderman tells ‘Ingraham Angle’ he ‘was pleading for help’ on leaked conference call

WWNR -
0
Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez told "The Ingraham Angle" in an exclusive interview Tuesday that he was "basically pleading for help" from Mayor Lori...
Read more
News

LA City Council president ends personal LAPD detail after proposing millions in police cuts

WWNR -
0
Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez filed a motion last week to cut $150 million from the LAPD budget, despite the fact...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap