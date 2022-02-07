George’s Taps And Italian Grill Now Open In Beaver.

Beaver, WV (WWNR) – A Beckley native has returned to his hometown to open a new Italian restaurant.

A ribbon cutting was held Saturday for George’s Taps and Italian Grill, located in the old Padrino’s in the Beaver Plaza. They serve pizza, pasta, sandwiches, steaks and more.

Owner Alex George grew up in Beckley, where his family owned and operated George’s Fashions. Alex started in the food business in San Diego, California, where he operated a successful food truck called Eat Your Heart Out. His food truck chef, Tony Cabrera, runs the kitchen at George’s. The emphasis is on locally sourced food, as well as beers and wines from local breweries and vineyards.

The dining room at George’s has also been redesigned, with more seating and works from local artists on the walls.

George’s Taps and Italian Grill is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 11am to 8pm and Friday and Saturday till 9pm. To place an order, visit www.georgesitaliangrill.com or call 304-255-7755.