Georgia recount unearths more than 2,600 uncounted ballots in Floyd County: report

More than 2,600 uncounted ballots unearthed in Georgia county: report

More than 2,600 ballots in Georgia’s Floyd County that have not been tallied were recently found during a recount in the state for the 2020 presidential election, according to reports.

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger blamed the problem on Floyd County election officials failing to upload votes from a memory card in a ballot-scanning machine.

Georgia began recounting its nearly 5 million ballots by hand on Friday after President Donald Trump and the Republican Party requested a statewide audit.

The 2,600 previously uncounted ballots in the county marked the most significant issue so far uncovered in the recount process. Floyd County Republican Party chair Luke Martin called the mishap “concerning” but insisted that it “doesn’t appear to be a widespread issue.”

“I’m glad the audit revealed it, and it’s important that all votes are counted,” Martin told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Other counties so far have not found uncounted ballots, with recount figures closely matching their original numbers, Raffensperger said.

Though President Trump has decried alleged voter fraud, the accounted ballots will likely do little to close the 14,000-vote gap with President-Elect Joe Biden. CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM OUR TOP STORY.

– Trump seizes on local Nevada race to raise suspicions of wider problem.

– Hannity slams Georgia GOP gov, secretary of state over recount ‘decree’: They ‘seem completely clueless.’

– Turley: Trump election challenges ‘long on allegations and rather short on evidence.’

– Kelley Paul says DC violence of Trump supporters ‘brings back awful memories,’ calls out ‘media bias.’

– CNN’s Brian Stelter skips Jeffrey Toobin’s firing from New Yorker, MSNBC’s Jon Meacham snafu on media show.

– Washington Post editorial board calls to ‘abolish the Electoral College.’

Bill Hemmer calls out media ‘love fest’ following another Biden press conference

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer called out the reporters for their questioning of President-elect Joe Biden.

On Monday, Biden made remarks about how his administration will handle the economy but then took a handful of questions from pre-selected reporters, which were mostly focused on President Trump and his refusal to concede the election.

The “Bill Hemmer Reports” anchor offered his reaction immediately after Biden left the podium.

“You’ve been watching to what amounts to a bit of a love fest here between the media,” Hemmer told viewers.

During a panel discussion with Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen and Democratic strategist Mo Elleithee, Hemmer offered a sampling of what was asked by reporters.

“By my count, Marc, here were the questions: If the president doesn’t give up, what are you gonna do?” Hemmer said. “One reporter called it ‘unprecedented blocking of the transition plans.’ … Another question: Will you get the vaccination? What did you think about the president’s tweet on Saturday? Another question as to whether or not families should get together for Turkey Day.”

Reporters have long been criticized for how they questioned the then-Democratic candidate on the campaign trail, specifically when Biden was asked what flavor ice cream he got at a campaign stop instead of being pressed about the controversy surrounding his son Hunter Biden. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

– Biden’s campaign manager headed to White House as deputy chief of staff.

– Jake Tapper deletes tweet boasting how CNN journalists ‘survived’ the 2020 election.

– Biden says public health experts recommend 10 people max at Thanksgiving gatherings.

– Laura Ingraham shares ‘hard truth’ with Biden: Insulting Trump supporters will ‘only incite more violence.’

– Biden denounces ‘all acts of violence‘ after attacks on Trump supporters at MAGA rally; Pelosi silent.

– Trump swipes at DeWine after GOP governor’s comments on Biden transition.

– Sen. Susan Collins says voters rejected Bernie Sanders’ ‘far-left agenda’, calls for moderate compromise.

California authorities insist people stay home — meanwhile, they’re escaping to lavish getaway in Hawaii

California lawmakers are reportedly descending on a week-long policy conference in Hawaii as the Golden State urges its citizens to refrain from travel and indoor gatherings.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the Independent Voter Project (IVP), which is hosting the conference, declined to name the fewer than 20 lawmakers, who collectively came from California, Texas, and Washington.

The conference is taking place at the Fairmont Kea Lani in Maui, where rooms reportedly run $600 and over per night, with policy discussions and “schmoozing” with corporate sponsors, the Chronicle said Monday. Its website says the event is four days long and the purpose “is to provide a setting, away from the Capitol, for elected officials and a diverse group of industry experts to consider policy matters in a nonpartisan manner.”

News of the event came just days after the California Department of Public Health issued a travel advisory, urging residents to stay home and not to leave their “region.”

“Californians are encouraged to stay home or in their region and avoid non-essential travel to other states or countries,” reads the advisory from Friday. “Avoiding travel can reduce the risk of virus transmission and bringing the virus back to California.” It also recommends people returning to California to quarantine for 14 days after arrival.

The Hawaii conference was just the latest to raise questions about how politicians spent their time while directing citizens to isolate themselves. For example, Gov. Gavin Newsom came under fire after attending a dinner party with his wife on Nov. 6. The gathering included at least a dozen people and took place at an upscale restaurant in Napa Valley. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

– Tucker Carlson: The elites want COVID-19 lockdowns to usher in a ‘Great Reset’ and that should terrify you.

– Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds orders limited mask mandate, new COVID-19 business restrictions.

– Gov. Newsom imposes new coronavirus restrictions after apologizing for breaking his own rules to attend party.

– Trump adviser Dr. Scott Atlas clarifies ‘rise up‘ tweet after backlash from Biden, Michigan governor.

– NY Gov. Cuomo ripped for telling others to admit mistakes amid COVID-19 nursing home deaths.

– New York county says it won’t enforce Cuomo’s limit on Thanksgiving gatherings.

– ‘Good Doctor’ star Richard Schiff, 65, hospitalized with coronavirus.

– Operation Warp Speed scientific chief hails ‘exhilarating‘ news of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

– President Trump sought options to retaliate against Iran’s nuclear program, officials confirm.

– How Obama-era budget controls have hurt US military readiness against growing China, Russia, Iran threats.

– Author accuses Target of caving to ‘woke activists‘ by briefly pulling book deemed ‘transphobic’ on Twitter.

– Coronavirus mask protocol sparks testy exchange between Sen. Sullivan and Sen. Brown.

– Ryan Reynolds remembers the last time he spoke to Alex Trebek: ‘Absolutely gut-wrenching.’

– Hurricane Iota, Category 4 storm, makes landfall on Nicaragua coast.

– Antifa-aligned group cheers alleged arson at police officer’s home, Twitter allows tweet.

– 50 Cent addresses Trump support debacle, being called out by Chelsea Handler: ‘Whatever she says is fine.’

– Antonio Brown allegedly destroyed security camera in wild temper tantrum.

– California considering statewide curfew amid COVID-19 surge, Gov. Newsom says.

– Warren Buffett’s Berkshire invests in four Big Pharma companies.

– Elon Musk’s Tesla joining the S&P 500.

– Congress faces tight deadline for coronavirus relief, spending deals.

– Universal, Cinemark reach deal to allow films to premiere on-demand early.

– San Fran mayor asks people if it’s ‘worth it‘ to celebrate Thanksgiving.

– Obama wishes he had been tougher on China, labels Big Tech liability protections ‘untenable ‘

Fox News host Sean Hannity criticized Georgia GOP officials on Monday as the Peach State continues a hand recount of presidential ballots.

“I don’t think it’s brain surgery to figure out that there should only be one standard for every person who votes in Georgia,” Hannity said. “They should be checking signatures against the same database that Election Day voters had to meet with those that requested mailing ballots,” he said. “It’s that simple.”

