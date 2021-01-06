28.5 F
Beckley
Wednesday, January 6, 2021 2:42am

Georgia runoffs prompt celebrity reactions as votes are counted

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Even celebrities were on the edge of their seats early Wednesday, watching for results from the two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

The races — which will determine which way the Senate tips in the new Congress — have proven to be extremely tight and have teetered back and forth as votes have rolled in.

Celebrities took to Twitter on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning to express their feelings on the nail-biter races.

Padma Lakshmi added “Flip the Senate” to her name on Twitter and shared a very brief clip of a particularly anxious “Saturday Night Live” character.

CELEBRITIES URGES FANS TO VOTE BLUE IN GEORGIA RUNOFF ELECTIONS: ‘WIN THIS THING IS NOW’

“What’s the mood tonight?” she wrote alongside it. “I’m here.”

She later added: “Come through DeKalb county!!!”

“No matter what happens tonight, I just want Mitch McConnell to know that I hate him,” said Billy Eichner.

CELEBRITIES REACT TO JOE BIDEN’S ELECTORAL COLLEGE WIN

In response to a tweet about the military and overseas ballots postmarked by Tuesday being counted until Friday, Alyssa Milano Tweeted: “#CountEveryVote because #EveryVoteCounts!!”

Sophia Bush also responded to a tweet encouraging voters to turn Mitch McConnell into the Senate’s minority leader.

“I’ll pray it with you, too. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,” she said.

“Hopefully Georgia doesn’t shut down counting at 3AM again,” wrote singer Joy Villa, referencing the long counting process that took place in the state during the Nov. 3 presidential election.

CELEBRITIES REACT TO JOE BIDEN DEFEATING DONALD TRUMP TO BECOME 46TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

She added: “How many ‘voter irregularities’ will be found in Georgia?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“JON OSSOFF is down by 456 votes with plenty more votes outstanding in Fulton, Dekalb, democratic strongholds, and Cobb,” Debra Messing told her followers.

In the races, Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler faced Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively. Republicans currently hold control in the Senate, but should the incumbents lose their seats, control would tip the other way.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The runoffs drew more attention after Georgia voters went for Joe Biden in the presidential election.





Source link

Recent Articles

Georgia runoffs prompt celebrity reactions as votes are counted

News WWNR -
0
Even celebrities were on the edge of their seats early Wednesday, watching for results from the two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia.The races...
Read more

Levin: Democrats sought to win 2020 election by ‘hook or by crook’ with help of ‘non-legislature officers’

News WWNR -
0
Democrats used "non-legislature officers" in states with GOP legislatures to improperly change election laws and procedures, Mark Levin alleged on "Hannity" Tuesday night. "In ......
Read more

Audio threat to fly plane into US Capitol for death of Iranian general sent to NY air-traffic controllers

News WWNR -
0
National security officials said authorities have been briefed about a threat sent Tuesday to air-traffic controllers in New York that a plane will...
Read more

Gutfeld on CNN tearing into Trump supporters

News WWNR -
0
On Monday on CNN — the psychic network — Don Lemon said this about Trump supporters:"Stop saying that we must respect Trump supporters...
Read more

Milan’s Ibrahimovic, Donnarumma and Calhanoglu are nearing free agency. What should the Italian giants do?

News WWNR -
0
AC Milan take on Juventus on Wednesday -- 2:30 p.m. ET, stream live on ESPN2 -- from their perch at the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Levin: Democrats sought to win 2020 election by ‘hook or by crook’ with help of ‘non-legislature officers’

WWNR -
0
Democrats used "non-legislature officers" in states with GOP legislatures to improperly change election laws and procedures, Mark Levin alleged on "Hannity" Tuesday night. "In ......
Read more
News

Audio threat to fly plane into US Capitol for death of Iranian general sent to NY air-traffic controllers

WWNR -
0
National security officials said authorities have been briefed about a threat sent Tuesday to air-traffic controllers in New York that a plane will...
Read more
News

Gutfeld on CNN tearing into Trump supporters

WWNR -
0
On Monday on CNN — the psychic network — Don Lemon said this about Trump supporters:"Stop saying that we must respect Trump supporters...
Read more
News

Milan’s Ibrahimovic, Donnarumma and Calhanoglu are nearing free agency. What should the Italian giants do?

WWNR -
0
AC Milan take on Juventus on Wednesday -- 2:30 p.m. ET, stream live on ESPN2 -- from their perch at the...
Read more
News

NY assemblyman-elect says Cuomo wanted the responsibility, so blame rests with him

WWNR -
0
A day before New York Assemblyman-elect Mike Lawler takes office, the Republican is already taking aim at Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his response...
Read more
News

Massachusetts veteran returns sword he stole from statue 40 years ago

WWNR -
0
WESTFIELD, Mass. – A veteran returned a sword he stole from a statue of a Revolutionary War general 40 years ago, telling the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap