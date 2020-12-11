36.6 F
Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins says no ill will intended toward Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi during handshake

By WWNR
Tempers flared throughout Pittsburgh‘s 34-20 victory over Georgia Tech on Thursday night in Atlanta, including a scrum near the Panthers’ sideline that resulted in unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on both teams.

Afterward, Tech coach Geoff Collins had a terse meeting at the center of the field with his Panthers counterpart, Pat Narduzzi.

Collins extended his hand for a shake but quickly snatched it away and left Narduzzi looking befuddled.

“I told him, ‘Hey, you’ve got a great team,'” Narduzzi said. “He said, ‘Baloney,’ or some other nice words, and walked off. I don’t know. I thought it was a good game.”

Collins insisted that he didn’t intend to get into it with Narduzzi.

“I was just focused on getting our guys over to the band to celebrate,” Collins said. “I don’t even remember what I said, to be honest with you.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



