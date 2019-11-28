35.2 F
Beckley
Thursday, November 28, 2019 10:42am

Georgia WR Lawrence Cager (ankle) could miss several weeks

By WWNR
NewsSports


Georgia senior Lawrence Cager, the team’s top wide receiver, injured his ankle in practice Wednesday, and the Bulldogs fear the injury might cause him to miss the next several weeks, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Cager, a graduate transfer from Miami, leads the No. 4 Bulldogs with 33 receptions for 476 yards and four touchdowns in nine games.

Georgia closes the regular season at Georgia Tech on Saturday (noon ET, ABC/ESPN App) and plays No. 2 LSU in the SEC championship game in Atlanta on Dec. 7.

Cager missed the Bulldogs’ 19-13 win over Texas A&M last week because of shoulder and rib injuries. He also played sparingly in wins over Kentucky in Week 8 and Auburn in Week 12.

A 6-foot-5 native of Baltimore, Cager had emerged as quarterback Jake Fromm‘s favorite target when he was on the field. Cager had seven catches for 132 yards with one touchdown in a 24-17 victory over Florida on Nov. 2.

With Cager sidelined because of injuries, Fromm completed only 11 of 23 passes for 163 yards with one touchdown against the Aggies, his third straight game in which he completed fewer than 50 percent of his pass attempts.

Freshmen George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock and Kearis Jackson have seen increased playing time in Cager’s absence the past few games.



