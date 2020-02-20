29.2 F
Germany hookah shooting suspect found dead, authorities say, after 2 attacks leave 8 dead, 5 wounded

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


A suspect linked to two separate shootings in Hanau, Germany, that left at least eight people dead and five others wounded Wednesday was found dead in his home, along with another corpse, according to a report Thursday morning.

“The suspected perpetrator was found lifeless at his residential address in Hanau. Police special forces also found another corpse at the site. The investigations continue. Currently, there are no indications of further perpetrators,” German police said on Twitter.

The shootings took place around 10 p.m. Wednesday at two hookah bars in different parts of the city, according to local media and The Associated Press. 

GERMAN PRESIDENT CALLS FOR COUNTRY TO STAND UP TO EXTREMISM, NATIONALISM ON 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF DRESDEN BOMBING

In the first incident, a suspect or suspects reportedly opened fire at a hookah bar in Hanau’s downtown, killing three people, DW.com, Deutsche Welle’s website reported. The suspects then allegedly drove to the Kesselstadt neighborhood and opened fire in a second establishment, killing five additional people.

The area was sealed off by authorities while special forces searched for the suspects, who were believed to have fled.

A dark vehicle was reportedly seen leaving the scene of the first shooting before the second shooting was reported at a different site.

Witnesses told police they heard eight or nine gunshots and saw at least one victim lying on the ground.

AMB. RICHARD GRENELL CRITICIZES GERMANY FOR PLANNED CELEBRATION OF IRAN’S TERROR REGIME

Ali Mengücek, 49, who has lived in the area of the shooting for the past 40 years, said he was walking home with his two children when he saw four men – “all quite tall and fairly young,” perhaps 40 or under, the website reported.

A special forces officer guards the road in front of a house that is searched through by police in Hanau, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (Associated Press)

A special forces officer guards the road in front of a house that is searched through by police in Hanau, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (Associated Press)

He said they were standing in groups of two, about 100 feet apart . He walked in between them, telling his two girls to pick up the pace.

“I live about 50 meters past where they were standing. When I got home and shut the door, then I heard the six shots. I believe this was six or seven minutes after I had walked past with my two little children. I then opened the window, people were running back and forth and screaming. Within about five minutes, police were on the scene,” Mengücek said.

About two hours later he spotted ammunition on the road and reported it to the police.

Hanau is a city of 100,000 residents in the state of Hesse, some 15 miles east of Frankfurt.

Fox News’ Nick Givas and The Associated Press contributed to this report.



