79.1 F
Beckley
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 8:07pm

Germany’s Economic Recovery: ifo Survey

By WWNR
MoneyNews


ifo Institute’s latest economic barometer for Germany is showing continued signs of recovery in the German economy, with remaining pressures in terms of current assessment of business conditions and more positive outlook forward (expectations):

Business expectations are now ahead of the same for December 2019-February 2020 pre-pandemic period, which really says little about the levels of activity expected and more about the speed of adjustments to the expected activity. What matters more is the current climate perception. This is still some 11 points below the three months prior to the pandemic.

Given that the German economy has largely moved past the stage of restricted activity, this is worrying, as it suggests the lack of domestic demand recovery in the medium term.

Original Post

Editor’s Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.





Source link

Recent Articles

Top House Dems break with Pelosi in contentious Markey, Kennedy primary

News WWNR -
0
Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler and Oversight Committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney broke with the House speaker to endorse Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey...
Read more

A woke Trump convention | Fox News

News WWNR -
0
**Want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.** On the roster: A woke Trump convention - I’ll Tell You What:...
Read more

Jason Whitlock: Career politicians ‘who created systemic unfairness are playing’ athletes like LeBron James ‘for suckers’

News WWNR -
0
Outkick.com contributor Jason Whitlock said Wednesday that career politicians “who created systemic unfairness, are playing” Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James “and his disciples for suckers.” Whitlock...
Read more

The International 10 prize pool nears $34.4 million, breaks record

News WWNR -
0
The 10th installment of The International, Dota 2's largest esports tournament of the year, broke its own record for largest prize pool in...
Read more

Australian woman jailed for 6 months after breaking coronavirus quarantine order: reports

News WWNR -
0
An Australian woman has been given a six-month jail sentence after violating strict coronavirus quarantine rules, reports said Tuesday.Asher Faye Vander Sanden, 28,...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Top House Dems break with Pelosi in contentious Markey, Kennedy primary

WWNR -
0
Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler and Oversight Committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney broke with the House speaker to endorse Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey...
Read more
News

A woke Trump convention | Fox News

WWNR -
0
**Want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.** On the roster: A woke Trump convention - I’ll Tell You What:...
Read more
News

Jason Whitlock: Career politicians ‘who created systemic unfairness are playing’ athletes like LeBron James ‘for suckers’

WWNR -
0
Outkick.com contributor Jason Whitlock said Wednesday that career politicians “who created systemic unfairness, are playing” Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James “and his disciples for suckers.” Whitlock...
Read more
News

The International 10 prize pool nears $34.4 million, breaks record

WWNR -
0
The 10th installment of The International, Dota 2's largest esports tournament of the year, broke its own record for largest prize pool in...
Read more
News

Australian woman jailed for 6 months after breaking coronavirus quarantine order: reports

WWNR -
0
An Australian woman has been given a six-month jail sentence after violating strict coronavirus quarantine rules, reports said Tuesday.Asher Faye Vander Sanden, 28,...
Read more
video
News

Trump holds Keep America Great rally ahead of Super Tuesday vote

WWNR -
0
President Trump holds 'Keep America Great' rally in North Carolina. FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Radio,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap