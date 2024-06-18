Get Dirty for a Clean Cause 2024 Gritty Chix Mud Run will Benefit New River Conservancy

OAK HILL, WV – The tenth Gritty Chix Mud Run will be held Saturday, June 22 at ACE Adventure

Resort. Gritty Chix is a fun run where participants sprint, walk, skip, or dance through an obstacle course full of

walls, tubes, and mud pits. Each year part of the registration price is donated to a community cause, and this

year’s run will benefit the New River Conservancy.

More than 700 people from West Virginia and surrounding states will tackle the Moxie Mile or the 5K Tenacious

Trail. The two courses have varying degrees of difficulty, but all challenges are manageable or can be bypassed.

ACE suggests runners “go for it before going around it” and lend a helping hand because the run is all about fun

and camaraderie.

Runners can go solo or as part of a team, and spectators are free to cheer them on. Costumes, glitter, face paint,

and anything in between are encouraged. The run is not limited to just Gritty Chix. Dirty Dudes and kids are

welcome. Prizes will be awarded for categories like Most Creative Team Name, Best Costume, and Furthest

Traveled. Free live music will kick off at 2 p.m. at The Lost Paddle Bar & Grill on site at ACE Adventure Resort.

Participants can register up to the day of the event, but ACE encourages signing up before then because the run is

capped at 900. Advanced registration and special Gritty Chix discounts on adventure activities ends June 19. Registration

and details can be found on the ACE Adventure Resort website at: https://aceraft.com/event/gritty-chix-mud-run-2/.

ABOUT NEW RIVER CONSERVANCY

The staff, board of directors, and volunteers of the New River Conservancy are dedicated to protecting the waters,

woodlands, and wildlife of the New River Watershed. The New River winds its way through three states and

countless communities who have depended on its bounty for generations. We are here to protect it and to ensure

that the waters that feed it are clean; that the land supports vibrant plants and animals; and that the communities

that rely on it are passionate and empowered advocates for a healthy New River.

ABOUT ACE ADVENTURE RESORT

For over 40 years, ACE Adventure Resort has guided vacationers away from their reality into West Virginia’s great

outdoors. As a family-owned and operated company, our owners’ passion for introducing folks to the world of

whitewater is where it all started. Over the years, our small base camp has moved locations once and grown into a

1500-acre adventure resort with over 20 adventure activities, deluxe mountain cabins, and various dining options.

ACE owns a 1,500-acre tract of land that extends into the New River Gorge with a series of lakes, spectacular cliffs,

and scenic overlooks. The Resort includes cabins, mountaintop campsites, a 5-acre lake, a water park, a renowned

zipline, private rock-climbing sites and a lakeside dining lodge. In addition to adventure exploits, ACE offers a

wide-range of special events for individuals and families to enjoy such as the annual Mountain Music Festival,

trivia nights, mud runs, waterpark dance parties, adventure races, and more.