GET HIRED ON THE SPOT by the WV Division of Highways

WVDOH to hire 25 full-time employees tomorrow – Wednesday, Feb. 2

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways will hire 25 West Virginians on the spot at a flash hiring event tomorrow.

The hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at 1334 Smith Street, Charleston (next to WVDOH District 1 headquarters). The event is hosted by the Human Resources Division and Performance Management Division of the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

Types of positions included in this round of hiring include Human Resources Specialists and Associates, Division Managers, Training and Development Specialists and Associates, Highway Business Operations Specialists, Office Assistants, Community Development Specialist Trainees, Highway Systems Analyst Trainees, Highway Engineers, and Highway Program Managers. Postings are updated continually on WVDOT’s webpage, and there are many other types of job available statewide.

Apply online here. Interviews will be conducted during the hiring event. Applicants should bring a valid driver’s license.

WVDOT staff will be available to help with application issues. For additional information, call 304-558-3111.

The hiring event is part of the WVDOH’s efforts to meet Governor Jim Justice’s vision for West Virginia’s roads. During 2021, the Department of Transportation hired 638 new employees, including 57 Highway Engineers, 347 Transportation Workers, and 19 Transportation Engineering Technicians.

The Department of Transportation posts jobs almost daily. To see what’s available, visit www.transportation.wv.gov.