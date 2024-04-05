Ghent Satellite Sheriff and Assessor’s Office Ground Breaking Ceremony scheduled for Monday April 8th







photo – Sheriff Canaday along with officials from the Raleigh County Commission, and Raleigh County Board of Education met to announce the location of a new Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Detachment in Ghent. This new detachment will be located directly beside Ghent Elementary. The Raleigh County Board of Education donated the property to the Raleigh County Commission for the purposes of this project. (Pictured left to Right are Dave Tolliver Raleigh County Commission President, Linda K. Epling Raleigh County Commissioner, Larry Ford Raleigh County Board of Education President, Sheriff James Canaday, Dr. Serena Starcher Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools, and Marie Hamrick Raleigh County Board of Education.



The Raleigh County Ghent Satellite Sheriff and Assessor’s Officeground breaking ceremony will be held on Monday April 8, 2024 at 11:00am. The ground breaking is to begin the process of building a new satellite Sheriff and Assessor’s office located near the Ghent Elementary School on Route 19.



“We’re pleased to be constructing this new office in Ghent to increase the presence of law enforcement and for the convenience of our citizens to access tax information. The new Ghent office will be near residents in the communities located in southern Raleigh County,” according to Dave Tolliver President of the Raleigh County Commission.



The public is invited to join us at our ground breaking ceremony Monday April 8 at 11:00am near the Ghent Elementary School on Route 19 in Ghent.



