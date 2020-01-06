41.3 F
Beckley
Monday, January 6, 2020 2:40pm

Ghosn took bullet train to Osaka en route to Lebanon: Kyodo

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


TOKYO (Reuters) – Former Nissan (7201.T) and Renault (RENA.PA) boss Carlos Ghosn began his astonishing escape from Japan with a bullet train ride from Tokyo to Osaka, possibly accompanied by several people, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported Monday.

Japanese authorities also said on Monday they may still press for Ghosn’s extradition from Lebanon to face multiple charges of financial wrongdoing, even though the country does not normally extradite its nationals.

Security cameras captured Ghosn leaving his home on Dec. 29 at about 2:30 p.m. (0530 GMT) and arriving some hours later at Tokyo’s Shinagawa Station, where he took the train to Shin Osaka Station, Kyodo said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The international fugitive then went by car to a hotel near Osaka’s Kansai International Airport, where he boarded a private jet at 11:10 p.m., according to the media report.

Ghosn was forbidden from leaving Japan while awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct, which he has denied, but he fled at the end of last year to escape what he called a “rigged” justice system.

Prosecutors are now working with police to piece together Ghosn’s route and find out who helped him, Kyodo said.

In the government’s first briefing since Ghosn skipped bail, Justice Minister Masako Mori said on Monday that as a general principle, Tokyo could request the extradition of a suspect from a country with which it has no formal extradition agreement.

Such a request would need to be carefully examined based on the possibility of “guaranteeing reciprocity and the domestic law of the partner country”, Mori told reporters in Tokyo.

Mori did not say what would guarantee reciprocity – the idea that benefits or penalties extended by one country to citizens of another should be reciprocated. She also did not say if there were any Lebanese nationals in Japan wanted in Lebanon.

FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn sits inside a car as he leaves his lawyer’s office after being released on bail from Tokyo Detention House, in Tokyo, Japan, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

RED NOTICE

According to a Lebanese judicial source, Lebanon has yet to receive a formal notice from Interpol requesting Ghosn’s arrest and will not take any steps until it does.

The source said on Monday that the so-called red notice it received last week had been sent directly from Japan rather than via Interpol’s headquarters in Lyon, France.

“There are questions in Wiesbaden and Lyon over the legality of sending the notification directly from Tokyo to Lebanon without passing through Interpol headquarters,” the source said, referring to Interpol offices.

When Lebanon has received red notices in the past, suspects have not been detained but their passports have been confiscated and bail has been set, a judicial source said last week.

Mori offered little insight into the events of Ghosn’s escape to his ancestral home, repeatedly saying she could not comment on specifics because of an ongoing investigation.

Japanese officials broke days of silence about the Ghosn case on Sunday, saying they would tighten immigration measures and investigate his escape thoroughly. The authorities have also issued an international notice for his arrest.

Mori also defended Japan’s justice system against Ghosn’s charges that it was “rigged” and discriminatory.

In Japan, suspects who deny charges against them are often detained for long periods and subject to lengthy questioning without a lawyer present, a system critics call “hostage justice”.

FILE PHOTO: Japan’s Justice Minister Masako Mori speaks to reporters in Tokyo, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo January 6, 2020. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

“Various comments about Japan’s justice system and this unjust departure are two different things,” Mori told reporters, saying criticism of the justice system could not be used to justify Ghosn’s escape.

“Departure in an unjust way without proper procedure is tantamount to smuggling, an illegal departure amounting to a crime.”

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Kevin Buckland; Additional reporting by Laila Bassam in Beirut; Writing by David Dolan and Eric Knecht; Editing by Christopher Cushing and David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Patricia Arquette ‘accidentally’ hits Joey King in the head with her Golden Globe

News WWNR -
0
Joey King revealed that her co-star Patricia Arquette accidentally knocked her in the head with her Golden Globe after the 51-year-old won the prize for...
Read more

Ghosn took bullet train to Osaka en route to Lebanon: Kyodo

News WWNR -
0
TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Nissan (7201.T) and Renault (RENA.PA) boss Carlos Ghosn began his astonishing escape from Japan with a bullet train ride...
Read more

Bolton prepared to testify in U.S. Senate impeachment trial: statement

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: White House former National Security Advisor John Bolton delivers remarks on North Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies...
Read more

In ranking the WTA’s young stars, Bianca Andreescu and Coco Gauff lead the charge

News WWNR -
0
The WTA season begins in earnest Monday, with 14 women 21-and-under ranked in the Top 100. They are such fresh faces and so...
Read more

Former Israeli ambassador: Trump has restored ‘American deterrence,’ told Iran ‘enough is enough’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump's decision to order the airstrike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was a necessary step and sent a message to Tehran that "enough is...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Patricia Arquette ‘accidentally’ hits Joey King in the head with her Golden Globe

WWNR -
0
Joey King revealed that her co-star Patricia Arquette accidentally knocked her in the head with her Golden Globe after the 51-year-old won the prize for...
Read more
News

Bolton prepared to testify in U.S. Senate impeachment trial: statement

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: White House former National Security Advisor John Bolton delivers remarks on North Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies...
Read more
News

In ranking the WTA’s young stars, Bianca Andreescu and Coco Gauff lead the charge

WWNR -
0
The WTA season begins in earnest Monday, with 14 women 21-and-under ranked in the Top 100. They are such fresh faces and so...
Read more
News

Former Israeli ambassador: Trump has restored ‘American deterrence,’ told Iran ‘enough is enough’

WWNR -
0
President Trump's decision to order the airstrike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was a necessary step and sent a message to Tehran that "enough is...
Read more
video
News

Ben Shapiro reacts to controversial image shared by Reps. Omar, Tlaib

WWNR -
0
Syndicated columnist Ben Shapiro, editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire and host of 'The Ben Shapiro Show,' joins Dana Perino on 'The Daily Briefing.' #DailyBriefing...
Read more
Money

Insider Weekends: A Lost Decade Of Insider Buying By Dr. Frost

WWNR -
0
Insider Weekends: A Lost Decade Of Insider Buying By Dr. Frost Source link
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap