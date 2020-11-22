49.4 F
Beckley
Sunday, November 22, 2020 5:33am

Giant rats overtaking NYC’s Central Park, Upper West Side of Manhattan

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Rat school is in session as fed-up New Yorkers try to learn how to deal with a surging rodent population.

Rats as big as bunnies are roaming the streets in broad daylight, nesting in trees and chewing through car engine wires that can cost thousands to fix. And there are so many that residents are kvetching about them every chance they get — 311 hotline complaints about rats have totaled 12,632 so far this year — a third more than the 9,042 for all of 2019.

With the Upper West Side teeming with the hungry critters, Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal and the city Health Department sponsored the latest incarnation of “Rat Academy,” two hours of rat prevention training livestreamed Tuesday to nearly four dozen supers, tenants and homeowners. The city began such training sessions about 10 years ago.

Gail Dubov, president of the West 83rd Street Block Association, has a “Ph.D in Rat Academy” from sitting in on a couple of sessions, including Tuesday’s. “Rats are devious,” she pronounced with authority, “and they’re smart.”

NYC PROTESTERS GATHER AT CITY HALL AFTER DE BLASIO CLOSES PUBLIC SCHOOLS, BUT NOT PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Dozens who belong to Upper West Siders for Safer Streets have posted their gargantuan vermin sightings on Facebook, including Melanie Sloan, whose daughter is Scarlett Johansson.

“Central Park is overrun with huge fat rats,” Sloan wrote. “I saw a man on a bench in the rambles swatting them unsuccessfully with a rake.”

Scarlett Johansson's mother is among those who've been complaining online about New York City's rat problem. (Associated Press)

Scarlett Johansson’s mother is among those who’ve been complaining online about New York City’s rat problem. (Associated Press)

Not a day goes by that Amanda Levine doesn’t see at least one rat. She sprays her Jeep Grand Cherokee with a cocktail of cinnamon and mint oils and water — under the hood and on all four wheel bearings — to ward off the critters. In her apartment complex, at 107th Street between Amsterdam and Broadway, her neighbors tell her they hear scratching behind the walls.

Levine ticks off four reasons why she thinks rats have invaded the UWS: outdoor dining, more homeless New Yorkers, shoddy street cleaning and the biggest — trash not being picked up often enough, both from the cans on sidewalk corners and the stacks of bags hauled to the curb by building supers.

The Department of Sanitation is responsible for both street cleaning and garbage collection. Spokesman Joshua Goodman told The Post that DSNY is committed to keeping the city clean and reducing the rat population.

“Only when residents, businesses, and the City work together can we address a problem that is as old and as persistent as the City of New York itself,” Goodman said.

As far as Levine is concerned, the only one to blame is Mayor de Blasio. Not in the 20 years she has lived on the block have rats been so thick.

She is convinced that Hizzoner wants to do away with the Sanitation Department: “He’s a f–king waste. He’s turned this city into a s—hole.”

City Hall denied the notion. “The mayor clearly does not want to ‘get rid’ of the sanitation department,” de Blasio spokesman Mitch Schwartz told The Post. “I can’t imagine where anyone would get that impression.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dalia Schwalb was traumatized by a gang of 10 to 15 rats outside the 96th Street subway stop last Sunday night.

“You used to see the rats … on the tracks,” she said. “Now they are literally part of the neighborhood. They should pay rent.”

She compared her encounter to the invasion scene from the movie “Ratatouille.”

“We need the Guardian Angels for the rats. I need them to be gone. “



Source link

Recent Articles

A fearless, powerful flyweight – Deiveson Figueiredo on verge of becoming UFC’s next star

News WWNR -
0
What does it take to become a star in MMA?Well, for starters, you have to win fights. Obviously. But, as we all know,...
Read more

Giant rats overtaking NYC’s Central Park, Upper West Side of Manhattan

News WWNR -
0
Rat school is in session as fed-up New Yorkers try to learn how to deal with a surging rodent population.Rats as big as...
Read more

LIVE UPDATES: Trump criticizes Biden forming Cabinet amid election legal challenges

News WWNR -
0
President Trump on Saturday questioned why President-elect Joe Biden was making Cabinet selections for his administration as Trump's campaign continued to mount legal challenges...
Read more

Kelly Loeffler quarantining after positive, inconclusive coronavirus tests: campaign

News WWNR -
0
U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler will be quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Georgia Republican's campaign said Saturday.Loeffler, who -- along with Republican U.S....
Read more

Wisconsin officials: Trump observers obstructing recount

News WWNR -
0
Election officials in Wisconsin said Saturday that Trump poll watchers were “obstructing” the recount and acting in “bad faith” as tabulations continue in Milwaukee...
Read more

Related Stories

News

A fearless, powerful flyweight – Deiveson Figueiredo on verge of becoming UFC’s next star

WWNR -
0
What does it take to become a star in MMA?Well, for starters, you have to win fights. Obviously. But, as we all know,...
Read more
News

LIVE UPDATES: Trump criticizes Biden forming Cabinet amid election legal challenges

WWNR -
0
President Trump on Saturday questioned why President-elect Joe Biden was making Cabinet selections for his administration as Trump's campaign continued to mount legal challenges...
Read more
News

Kelly Loeffler quarantining after positive, inconclusive coronavirus tests: campaign

WWNR -
0
U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler will be quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Georgia Republican's campaign said Saturday.Loeffler, who -- along with Republican U.S....
Read more
News

Wisconsin officials: Trump observers obstructing recount

WWNR -
0
Election officials in Wisconsin said Saturday that Trump poll watchers were “obstructing” the recount and acting in “bad faith” as tabulations continue in Milwaukee...
Read more
News

Massive 14-hour line forms as Colorado gets first In-N-Out Burger joints

WWNR -
0
That menu must not be much of a secret after all.Colorado fans of the iconic California chain In-N-Out Burger waited on epic lines...
Read more
News

Spurs show title credentials as the Mourinho-Guardiola rivalry finally ignites in England

WWNR -
0
Tottenham's 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday hints that the Premier League might just get to witness a genuine rivalry between Jose...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap