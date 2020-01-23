41.7 F
Beckley
Thursday, January 23, 2020 3:00pm

Gilead assessing potential use of Ebola drug as China virus treatment

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


(Reuters) – Gilead Sciences Inc said on Thursday it was assessing whether its experimental Ebola treatment could be used to treat the new coronavirus that has caused a disease outbreak in China.

“Gilead is in active discussions with researchers and clinicians in the United States and China regarding the ongoing Wuhan coronavirus outbreak and the potential use of remdesivir as an investigational treatment,” a company spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Coronavirus infections can lead to respiratory illnesses – some of which can be severe and deadly such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), and some of which can be much milder such as the common cold.

The company said that there was no antiviral data on the drug that showed activity against the coronavirus that was identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

But testing in animals had shown that the drug was effective against the SARS coronavirus.

China has put millions of people on lockdown in two cities at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Gilead assessing potential use of Ebola drug as China virus treatment

News WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc said on Thursday it was assessing whether its experimental Ebola treatment could be used to treat the new...
Read more

Laura Ingraham: Much more to uncover when it comes to Bidens, Burisma and Ukraine whistleblower

News WWNR -
0
Laura Ingraham raised a series of questions Wednesday night about the impeachment whistleblower's ties to the Biden family and what the person knew about...
Read more

Sources — Gary Kubiak to take over OC duties for Vikings

News WWNR -
0
MOBILE, Ala. -- The Minnesota Vikings are handing offensive coordinator duties to Gary Kubiak, multiple league sources confirmed to ESPN. Kubiak served as...
Read more

21 state AGs write letter condemning impeachment: House Dems turned Senate into ‘kangaroo court’

News WWNR -
0
21 state attorneys general urge Senate to reject impeachment21 Republican state attorneys general submit a blistering letter to the Senate rebuking the impeachment...
Read more

Tucker Carlson: Schiff takes his star turn at Trump’s impeachment trial -and CNN and MSNBC are deep in bliss

News WWNR -
0
Imagine a movie written and directed by children whose ending you already know. And by the way, it's 20 hours long, in Hungarian,...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Laura Ingraham: Much more to uncover when it comes to Bidens, Burisma and Ukraine whistleblower

WWNR -
0
Laura Ingraham raised a series of questions Wednesday night about the impeachment whistleblower's ties to the Biden family and what the person knew about...
Read more
News

Sources — Gary Kubiak to take over OC duties for Vikings

WWNR -
0
MOBILE, Ala. -- The Minnesota Vikings are handing offensive coordinator duties to Gary Kubiak, multiple league sources confirmed to ESPN. Kubiak served as...
Read more
News

21 state AGs write letter condemning impeachment: House Dems turned Senate into ‘kangaroo court’

WWNR -
0
21 state attorneys general urge Senate to reject impeachment21 Republican state attorneys general submit a blistering letter to the Senate rebuking the impeachment...
Read more
News

Tucker Carlson: Schiff takes his star turn at Trump’s impeachment trial -and CNN and MSNBC are deep in bliss

WWNR -
0
Imagine a movie written and directed by children whose ending you already know. And by the way, it's 20 hours long, in Hungarian,...
Read more
News

Mollie Tibbetts case: Trial postponed so Iowa Supreme Court can review defense claims

WWNR -
0
Attorneys representing Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man accused of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, have been granted their request for a...
Read more
News

Abby Johnson: March for Life 2020 — Here’s why the conversation on abortion needs to radically shift

WWNR -
0
Just like every other election cycle, candidates from both parties in 2020 are trying to rally their base on the issue of abortion....
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap