63 F
Beckley
Thursday, October 24, 2019 2:58pm

Giuliani associates accused of funneling money to pro-Trump group plead not guilty

By WWNR
NewsPolitics




Two foreign-born Florida businessmen who helped President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani investigate political rival Joe Biden pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to illegally funneling money to a pro-Trump election committee and other politicia



Source link

Recent Articles

Giuliani associates accused of funneling money to pro-Trump group plead not guilty

News WWNR -
0
Two foreign-born Florida businessmen who helped President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani investigate political rival Joe Biden pleaded not guilty on Wednesday...
Read more

Trump, fellow Republicans push ahead with anti-impeachment offensive

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans pressed their offensive against the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Thursday with plans for a Senate...
Read more

Lawmaker Accuses Reddit of ‘Election Interference’ in Standoff With Pro-Trump Forum

News WWNR -
0
The online social site Reddit is facing accusations from a Republican lawmaker of "ideologically motivated election interference" following a decision by those in...
Read more

Lyft: The Unicorn Thrown Out With The Bathwater – Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Money WWNR -
0
As a result of a fifty percent decline in shares from its IPO opening price of $87.33 and almost fifty percent decline from...
Read more

Trump: Pelosi has been taken over by the radical left

News WWNR -
0
Trump says Democrats' impeachment inquiry is a continuation of the 'witch hunt.' #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN),...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump, fellow Republicans push ahead with anti-impeachment offensive

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans pressed their offensive against the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Thursday with plans for a Senate...
Read more
News

Lawmaker Accuses Reddit of ‘Election Interference’ in Standoff With Pro-Trump Forum

WWNR -
0
The online social site Reddit is facing accusations from a Republican lawmaker of "ideologically motivated election interference" following a decision by those in...
Read more
Money

Lyft: The Unicorn Thrown Out With The Bathwater – Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

WWNR -
0
As a result of a fifty percent decline in shares from its IPO opening price of $87.33 and almost fifty percent decline from...
Read more
video
News

Trump: Pelosi has been taken over by the radical left

WWNR -
0
Trump says Democrats' impeachment inquiry is a continuation of the 'witch hunt.' #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN),...
Read more
News

Why the Astros still can win the World Series — and why they won’t

WWNR -
0
HOUSTON -- There is no way to spin this other than to point out the obvious: The Houston Astros are in deep quicksand....
Read more
News

Hillary Clinton 2020 speculation ‘makes me want to drink,’ says former CIA officer

WWNR -
0
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is inserting herself into the political narrative once again because of her "bruised sense of self," former...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap