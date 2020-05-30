61.3 F
Beckley
Saturday, May 30, 2020 6:01am

Giuliani calls for mayor, governor to resign over Minneapolis riots, says Dems ‘incapable’ of keeping order

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani blasted the perpetrators of riots in major cities across the country in the name of George Floyd, who died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer earlier this week.

Giuliani told “Hannity” Friday that “no one” feels more strongly than him about the injustice toward Floyd, but added that the policies of “progressive Democrats” are to blame “for the violence that has ensued.”

NATIONAL PROTESTS BREAK OUT AFTER GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH

“Progressive Democrats are incapable of keeping their people safe,” he said, “because they have criminal-friendly policies that are pathetic, that are dangerous, and now we are seeing the results not only there [in Minneapolis], but watch the cities that start burning.

“They are all going to be run by so-called progressives, idiot Democrats who let criminals out of jail, who set bail for murderers and encourage exactly this kind of thing.”

Giuliani also said Democrat Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Democrat Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz should resign after Minneapolis officers were driven out of a police precinct that was set ablaze by rioters Thursday night.

“Giving up a police precinct? The mayor should resign. Telling police officers to flee a precinct, he should resign and be replaced by somebody who can protect his people,” Giuliani said. “The governor should resign because he has had four days to protect his people.”

During Giuliani’s interview, host Sean Hannity played live video of protests and riots in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago. In Atlanta, the headquarters of CNN were vandalized. Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Hannity and Giuliani that a police precinct in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood was under heavy protest and a police car in the vicinity had been torched.

“This is about protecting people’s property and protecting people’s lives. One man has died [in Minneapolis] already. Before somebody starts to protect the people of Minnesota, Minneapolis, the people of Atlanta, the people of New York — [Mayor Bill] de Blasio is just as incapable of doing it,” Giuliani said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Giuliani said that if such activity happened under his mayoralty or the leadership of former New York City Police commissioners Howard Safir and Bill Bratton, it would not have been tolerated.

“The first person who threw a brick would have been arrested,” he said. “The second person who burned a car would have been arrested. The third person who tried to hurt somebody would’ve been arrested, and it would’ve been over, and the statement to them would be ‘push it any further and try me, and you’re going to regret it.'”



Source link

Recent Articles

Lawrence Jones alarmed prosecutors unable to find ‘intent and malice’ in Floyd’s death

News WWNR -
0
Lawrence Jones weighed in on the charges levied against the Minneapolis police officer who is seen in a viral video putting his knee into...
Read more

Giuliani calls for mayor, governor to resign over Minneapolis riots, says Dems ‘incapable’ of keeping order

News WWNR -
0
Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani blasted the perpetrators of riots in major cities across the country in the name of George...
Read more

This Day in History: May 30

News WWNR -
0
The Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., is formally dedicated. Babe Ruth plays in his last major league baseball game. Source link
Read more

Christian Whiton: Trump’s tough action against China is long overdue – Beijing must pay for its misconduct

News WWNR -
0
President Trump spoke Friday with more clarity about China than any previous president, referencing the “malfeasance” of the Chinese government and its outrageous...
Read more

Twin Cities simmer as curfews imposed to counter riots go into effect

News WWNR -
0
An 8 p.m. CT curfew for the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., went into effect Friday following three nights of violent, chaotic demonstrations...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Lawrence Jones alarmed prosecutors unable to find ‘intent and malice’ in Floyd’s death

WWNR -
0
Lawrence Jones weighed in on the charges levied against the Minneapolis police officer who is seen in a viral video putting his knee into...
Read more
News

This Day in History: May 30

WWNR -
0
The Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., is formally dedicated. Babe Ruth plays in his last major league baseball game. Source link
Read more
News

Christian Whiton: Trump’s tough action against China is long overdue – Beijing must pay for its misconduct

WWNR -
0
President Trump spoke Friday with more clarity about China than any previous president, referencing the “malfeasance” of the Chinese government and its outrageous...
Read more
News

Twin Cities simmer as curfews imposed to counter riots go into effect

WWNR -
0
An 8 p.m. CT curfew for the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., went into effect Friday following three nights of violent, chaotic demonstrations...
Read more
News

Twelve migrants test positive for coronavirus at Mexican government shelter

WWNR -
0
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Twelve migrants have tested positive for coronavirus at a government-run shelter in the Mexican border city of Ciudad...
Read more
News

As coronavirus scams proliferate, Google launches scam-spotter tool

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Scammers beware: Google is on the lookout for...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap