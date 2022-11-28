GIVING TUESDAY Diaper and Donation Drive

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. November 29, 2022 is the official day for Giving Tuesday, but a celebration of generosity is timeless.

United Way of Southern West Virginia is excited to celebrate Giving Tuesday with a “Diaper and Donation Drive”. Executive Director Trena Dacal says, “We will be acknowledging many of the different methods of giving on Giving Tuesday, by hosting a “Diaper and Donation Drive” at our United Way office on Croft Street in Beckley. United Way of Southern WV is honored to partner with agencies that provide resources to families with infants that may need some assistance to bridge the gap.

We will be accepting donations of diapers and monetary donations beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Giving Tuesday and we encourage those who can give to stop by and visit our offices.” For those interested in donating who cannot stop by the office, visit unitedwayswv.org to make a one-time or recurring donation.

Diaper donations will be distributed to local baby needs pantries who are partners of UWSWV. The mission of United Way of Southern West Virginia is to improve lives in Southern West Virginia by focusing on the building blocks for a good quality of life: health, education and financial stability. We work every day to mobilize the caring power of the people and organizations that have the passion, expertise and resources needed to make change. For more information, please visit unitedwayswv.org or call (304) 253-2111.