37.5 F
Beckley
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 5:39pm

GOLD RUSH! #WVUTech basketball vs. Rio Grande

By WWNR
Golden Bears AthleticsSports


Golden Bear fans, are you ready to experience the GOLD RUSH? Grab your gold gear and come out Thursday, January 16, 2020 as WVU Tech women's and men's basketball host River States Conference rival University of Rio Grande in doubleheader action. The women tipoff at 5:30 p.m. and the men follow at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Starts at: 2020-01-16 17:30:00
Ends at: 2020-01-16 21:30:00

Location:

Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center
200 Armory Dr, Beckley, West Virginia 25801



Source

Recent Articles

Trump’s new major trade deal looks a lot like NAFTA. Here are key differences between them.

News WWNR -
0
President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced a deal on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that will bring it to...
Read more

GOLD RUSH! #WVUTech basketball vs. Rio Grande

Golden Bears Athletics WWNR -
0
Golden Bear fans, are you ready to experience the GOLD RUSH? Grab your gold gear and come out Thursday, January 16, 2020 as WVU...
Read more

Mulvaney: ‘Politics can and should influence foreign policy’

News WWNR -
0
Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Tuesday stood by his controversial comments at an October press conference, saying he believes politics...
Read more

GOP Rep. Yoho to retire from Congress, honor term-limit pledge

News WWNR -
0
Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho announced his retirement from Congress Tuesday, honoring his term-limit pledge. <a href='http://feeds.foxnews.com/~r/foxnews/politics/~3/8Z-CrhpH1o8/rep- Source link
Read more

Bill Cosby loses sexual assault conviction appeal

News WWNR -
0
Bill Cosby’s bid to overturn his sexual assault conviction over issues including the trial judge’s decision to let five other accusers testify was...
Read more

Related Stories

News

QB Josh McCown was ready to step in as WR for banged-up Eagles

WWNR -
0
PHILADELPHIA -- Josh McCown is already juggling multiple jobs this season, serving as a backup quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles and as an...
Read more
News

Patriots say video crew filmed sideline during Bengals-Browns game

WWNR -
0
The New England Patriots acknowledged that their production crew inappropriately filmed the field and sideline during Sunday's game between the Bengals and Browns...
Read more
News

Why five college basketball teams were overhyped, why five were undervalued

WWNR -
0
At this point in the season, it's common to hear critics accuse college basketball insiders of overhyping teams that have failed to justify...
Read more
News

Kyle Lowry to heckler in native Philly: ‘Come see me’

WWNR -
0
10:05 PM ETTim BontempsESPN PHILADELPHIA -- Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry got into it with a fan on his way to the locker...
Read more
News

Source — Reseeding playoff teams has ‘never been a consideration’ for NFL

WWNR -
0
With the NFC East winner poised to have a .500-or-worse record and with NFC wild-card teams expected to have double-digit victories, there have...
Read more
News

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin – Box Score – December 7, 2019

WWNR -
0
BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP GAMEFOX2:40 - 3rdFOX1234TOSU071017WIS714021 ...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap