GOLD RUSH! #WVUTech basketball vs. Rio Grande





Golden Bear fans, are you ready to experience the GOLD RUSH? Grab your gold gear and come out Thursday, January 16, 2020 as WVU Tech women's and men's basketball host River States Conference rival University of Rio Grande in doubleheader action. The women tipoff at 5:30 p.m. and the men follow at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Starts at: 2020-01-16 17:30:00

Ends at: 2020-01-16 21:30:00

Location:

Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center

200 Armory Dr, Beckley, West Virginia 25801





