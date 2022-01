Golden Bears fall in OT thriller12/30/2021 | Women’s Basketball | Box Score WVU Tech and Indiana University East battled in a River States Conference (RSC) overtime thriller where the Red Wolves captured a 93-89 W over the Golden Bears. Tech now holds a record of 4-10, 3-2 (RSC) while IU East moves to 13-3, 4-1 (RSC).