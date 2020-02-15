Google marks Susan B. Anthony birthday, women’s suffrage with doodle

Susan B. Anthony’s long fight for women’s right to vote and the suffrage movement are getting their moment in the spotlight on Google’s homepage.

The search engine’s newest doodle honors Anthony on what would be her 200th birthday and the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States.

Anthony, born in western Massachusetts in 1820, had a passion for social reform at an early age, inspired by meeting prominent abolitionists such as Frederick Douglass and William Lloyd Garrison.

For more than 50 years, Anthony worked alongside reformer Elizabeth Cady Stanton to fight and advocate for women’s rights.

On Nov. 5, 1872, Anthony reportedly walked into a voting station in Rochester, N.Y., and cast a vote for a presidential election – defying the law at the time, which denied women the right to vote.

She was fined $100 – which is about $2,100 today. She proudly proclaimed: “I shall never pay a dollar for your unjust penalty.”

In 1920, nearly 50 years after Anthony’s protest, women in America were finally granted the right to vote with the passage of the 19th Amendment. However, it wouldn’t be until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that women of color were included.

The Treasury Department honored Anthony in 1979 by placing her image on the dollar coin, marking the first time a woman was depicted on U.S. currency. A plan for famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman to adorn the $20 bill was tabled by the Trump administration.

Former tennis player and an advocate for women’s rights, Billie Jean King, also honored Anthony on her birthday, tweeting a quote from the famed activist.