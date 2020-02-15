20.9 F
Beckley
Saturday, February 15, 2020 11:56am

Google marks Susan B. Anthony birthday, women’s suffrage with doodle

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Susan B. Anthony’s long fight for women’s right to vote and the suffrage movement are getting their moment in the spotlight on Google’s homepage.

The search engine’s newest doodle honors Anthony on what would be her  200th birthday and the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States.

Anthony, born in western Massachusetts in 1820, had a passion for social reform at an early age, inspired by meeting prominent abolitionists such as Frederick Douglass and William Lloyd Garrison.

Google honors Susan B. Anthony and the women's suffrage movement in a new doodle.

Google honors Susan B. Anthony and the women’s suffrage movement in a new doodle.
(Google)

GOOGLE AND GOD: HOW CHURCHES ARE USING TECH TO REACH PEOPLE SEEKING RELIGIOUS ADVICE

For more than 50 years, Anthony worked alongside reformer Elizabeth Cady Stanton to fight and advocate for women’s rights.

On Nov. 5, 1872, Anthony reportedly walked into a voting station in Rochester, N.Y., and cast a vote for a presidential election – defying the law at the time, which denied women the right to vote.

She was fined $100 – which is about $2,100 today. She proudly proclaimed: “I shall never pay a dollar for your unjust penalty.”

In 1920, nearly 50 years after Anthony’s protest, women in America were finally granted the right to vote with the passage of the 19th Amendment. However, it wouldn’t be until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that women of color were included.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Treasury Department honored Anthony in 1979 by placing her image on the dollar coin, marking the first time a woman was depicted on U.S. currency. A plan for famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman to adorn the $20 bill was tabled by the Trump administration.

Former tennis player and an advocate for women’s rights, Billie Jean King, also honored Anthony on her birthday, tweeting a quote from the famed activist.



Source link

Recent Articles

Google marks Susan B. Anthony birthday, women’s suffrage with doodle

News WWNR -
0
Susan B. Anthony's long fight for women’s right to vote and the suffrage movement are getting their moment in the spotlight on Google’s homepage.The...
Read more

The Coronavirus Threatens To Prick The Market Bubble

Money WWNR -
0
The Coronavirus Threatens To Prick The Market Bubble Source link
Read more

Biz owner refuses to do business with Trump supporters

News WWNR -
0
The CEO 1st In SEO openly says he will not do business with anyone who voted for Donald Trump, registered Republicans or anything that...
Read more

Brandon Judd: Sanctuary cities like Los Angeles sending ‘wrong message’ by not cooperating with ICE

News WWNR -
0
closeVideoBrandon Judd: Sanctuary cities are sending the 'wrong message'National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd reacts after reports the Trump administration is deploying...
Read more

Don Brown: Deadly ‘green on blue’ attacks by Islamic allied nation troops against Americans must end

News WWNR -
0
When President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence flew to Dover Air Base this week to oversee the dignified transfer of two flag-draped...
Read more

Related Stories

Money

The Coronavirus Threatens To Prick The Market Bubble

WWNR -
0
The Coronavirus Threatens To Prick The Market Bubble Source link
Read more
video
News

Biz owner refuses to do business with Trump supporters

WWNR -
0
The CEO 1st In SEO openly says he will not do business with anyone who voted for Donald Trump, registered Republicans or anything that...
Read more
News

Brandon Judd: Sanctuary cities like Los Angeles sending ‘wrong message’ by not cooperating with ICE

WWNR -
0
closeVideoBrandon Judd: Sanctuary cities are sending the 'wrong message'National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd reacts after reports the Trump administration is deploying...
Read more
News

Don Brown: Deadly ‘green on blue’ attacks by Islamic allied nation troops against Americans must end

WWNR -
0
When President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence flew to Dover Air Base this week to oversee the dignified transfer of two flag-draped...
Read more
News

San Francisco mayor admits past romance, $5G car-repair loan from subject of FBI corruption probe

WWNR -
0
San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday admitted having a 20-year friendship and brief romantic relationship with a former city worker now under...
Read more
News

China’s coronavirus cases, deaths rise as it struggles to slow spread

WWNR -
0
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - More than 2,600 new cases were confirmed from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China, health officials said on Saturday, a...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap