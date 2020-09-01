70.8 F
Beckley
Monday, August 31, 2020

GOP lawmaker argues left is 'funding, in a huge way,' protests and riots across US

By WWNR
An investigation into the riots that have taken place in cities across America would reveal a money trail on the left, Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., claimed Monday.

Buck on Sunday called for a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into the ongoing unrest, echoing statements made by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., after he and his wife were accosted while leaving the final night of the Republican National Convention last week.

“I suspect there is a common source,” Buck told “Your World” host Neil Cavuto. “I’m not going to speculate on what that common source is, but it’s clear to me.

SEN. RAND PAUL: MY WIFE AND I WERE ATTACKED BY A MOB — DEMS WOULD WORSEN PROBLEM BY BOWING TO RIOTERS

“The same time the left is talking about defunding the police, the left is talking about funding, in a huge way, these protests,” he said. “They’re coming from all over the country. They are having transportation costs, housing costs, food costs paid for and perhaps salaries and other things. So It’s important to know when you’re dealing with organized crime like this, where the funding is coming from.”

On Friday, Buck had tweeted: “If the Tea Party threatened a Democratic Senator and assaulted police officers like this, it would be leading CNN. Every conservative politician would be asked to condemn it. Where is the outrage?”

In an opinion piece for Fox News published Friday, Paul revealed that some of the protesters were actually staying in the same hotel — and on the same floor — as he and his wife and some were even staying in the next room.

“My question is: Who are these people?,” Paul wrote. “Who paid for their hotel rooms? Who flew them in? Law enforcement needs to look at the funding of violent criminal activity like this. And national Democrats need to confront it. It’s organized. It’s paid for. It’s violent. It’s not about Black lives or any lives; it’s about anarchy and destruction.”

Fox News’ Nick Givas contributed to this report.



