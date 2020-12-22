36.8 F
Beckley
Tuesday, December 22, 2020 12:44am

Gordon Chang sounds alarm about Chinese ambitions: ‘The next 9/11 will be in space’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



America must figure out a way to “protect ourselves and our assets in space, because the Chinese are going to get to the moon,” warned Gordon Chang on “The Ingraham Angle” Monday night. 

“They are going to take the best spots for commercial exploitation and the best spots for military purposes,” the author of “The Coming Collapse of China” told guest host Jesse Watters. “We need to get there first. We can do it and we can do it without the Chinese.”

Chang and Watters were reacting to a Politico report that claimed top advisers to President-elect Joe Biden have urged the incoming administration to enter in to a “limited space partnership” with Beijing in the hope of easing tensions between the two countries.

Chang told Watters the advisers in question “come out of the Obama administration, where we had an atrocious space policy where … we allowed the Chinese to make great strides at great disadvantage to ourselves, because, you know, it sounds nice that we can cooperate with the Chinese in space, but we know they steal hundreds of billions of dollars of U.S. intellectual property each year.

HALEY: AMERICANS NEED TO ‘WAKE UP,’ REALIZE CHINA WANTS TO ‘DOMINATE WORLD’

“But more important, the Chinese space program is military-oriented,” Chang added. “So any transfers of technology are going to end up improving China’s military capabilities and China’s configuring [of] its military to kill Americans. So this is a horrible policy proposal on the part of the Biden transition team.”

During the Obama administration, Chang told Watters, the U.S. “had a big lead on China in space. So President Obama said, and this sounds reasonable, ‘Well, we shouldn’t militarize space because we’re going to be the big losers.’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The problem with those reasonable-sounding words, however, were that China and Russia were militarizing space, they were weopanizing themselves, and we weren’t protecting our assets in space,” Chang added. “So we lost a lot of ground, and unfortunately, we don’t understand the militancy of both Moscow and Beijing. So what sounded reasonable on the surface was actually misguided to an extreme degree.

Chang concluded with a stark warning about the potential outcome of China’s celestial ambitions, saying: “The next 9/11 will be in space, and we will be the victims of it.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Gordon Chang sounds alarm about Chinese ambitions: ‘The next 9/11 will be in space’

News WWNR -
0
America must figure out a way to "protect ourselves and our assets in space, because the Chinese are going to get to the...
Read more

‘Squad’ member Ayanna Pressley says inmates should be prioritized for vaccine

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Ayanna Pressley said on Sunday that she would fight for prison inmates, along with other groups, to get priority for receiving the...
Read more

UK’s late-night executive meeting turns into clash over call for travel ban

News WWNR -
0
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with his ministers Monday amid chaos over travel bans enacted by dozens of countries barring travelers from...
Read more

Hall of Famer Kevin Greene, third all-time in sacks, dies at 58

News WWNR -
0
Hall of Fame linebacker Kevin Greene, considered one of the fiercest pass-rushers in NFL history, has died. He was 58.Greene died Monday, the...
Read more

Georgia secretary of state sends letters to 8K out-of-state voters who requested absentee ballots

News WWNR -
0
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday took action to protect the state’s upcoming Senate runoff races from interference from out-of-state voters.Raffensperger...
Read more

Related Stories

News

‘Squad’ member Ayanna Pressley says inmates should be prioritized for vaccine

WWNR -
0
Rep. Ayanna Pressley said on Sunday that she would fight for prison inmates, along with other groups, to get priority for receiving the...
Read more
News

UK’s late-night executive meeting turns into clash over call for travel ban

WWNR -
0
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with his ministers Monday amid chaos over travel bans enacted by dozens of countries barring travelers from...
Read more
News

Hall of Famer Kevin Greene, third all-time in sacks, dies at 58

WWNR -
0
Hall of Fame linebacker Kevin Greene, considered one of the fiercest pass-rushers in NFL history, has died. He was 58.Greene died Monday, the...
Read more
News

Georgia secretary of state sends letters to 8K out-of-state voters who requested absentee ballots

WWNR -
0
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday took action to protect the state’s upcoming Senate runoff races from interference from out-of-state voters.Raffensperger...
Read more
News

McConnell: Pelosi, Schumer could have had COVID aid bill months ago, but wanted to damage Trump campaign

WWNR -
0
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., praised the coronavirus stimulus bill that's poised to pass Congress Monday after months of stalled negotiations, but...
Read more
News

Former DOJ lawyer apologizes for not doing more to resist Trump

WWNR -
0
A former Justice Department attorney who worked for the Office of Legal Counsel wrote an op-ed for The New York Times in which...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap