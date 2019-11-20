40.2 F
Beckley
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 8:25am

Gordon Sondland: 5 things to know

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Gordon Sondland, the EU ambassador, finds himself at the center of Wednesday’s impeachment inquiry hearings set to take place in Washington. He is considered a key witness, but unpredictable due to his evolving accounts of how the Trump administration dealt with Ukraine. But before the wealthy businessman appeared on the scene in D.C., he was a Seattle hotelier and major donor to President Trump. Here are five other facts about the 62-year-old.

FAMILY SURVIVED THE HOLOCAUST: Sondland once told the Portland Business Journal that his parents escaped from Nazi Germany. “My mother was able to get out of Nazi Germany because her father was Russian, and those with a Russian passport could leave,” he said. “My father was not so fortunate and he had to be smuggled out of Germany by being tied to the bow of a vegetable freighter that was leaving for the North Sea. He almost lost one leg because it was so cold and he wound up in France.” His father went on to fight Nazis in North Africa. His family eventually ended up in Uruguay and moved to Seattle.

POWER COUPLE: Sondland is married to Katherine Durant, a successful Portland real estate broker. The couple was featured in OregonBusiness.com in January about how their courtship (She said he wasn’t her type at first.). Durant, who helped run the hotel business while her husband served overseas, told the Washington Post that the media is not treating her husband fairly. “We live in a world right now where there’s no upside to supporting someone like Gordon who is working for Trump; it’s a mob.”

AYN RAND INFLUENCE: Sondland is a fan of Ayn Rand, the author of “The Fountainhead” and “Atlas Shrugged.” President Trump is also a fan of “The Fountainhead.” The author died in 1982.

ATTRACTION TO PEOPLE WITH POWER: An associate of Ted Kulongoski, the former governor of Oregon, told Fortune that Sondland works hard to ingratiate himself with influential people. Sondland is a major Republican donor and a “divining rod for people with political power,” the source said. “If you walk into a crowded room and you’re looking for the most powerful person, look for Gordon, because you know he’s tall and he’ll be within 5 feet of them.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ABANDONED TRUMP: Sondland, who initially supported Jeb Bush in 2016, made a public break from then-candidate Trump after his comments on the Gold Star Muslim family. He went on to donate $1 million to Trump’s inauguration through some of his companies, NPR reported.



Source link

Recent Articles

Gordon Sondland: 5 things to know

News WWNR -
0
Gordon Sondland, the EU ambassador, finds himself at the center of Wednesday’s impeachment inquiry hearings set to take place in Washington. He is considered a...
Read more

These airlines are most likely to bump passengers, according to a travel company

News WWNR -
0
Wondering which airline is the most likely to bump you this holiday season?Austin, Texas-based travel company Upgraded Points recently pored over data released by the Bureau...
Read more

‘The Gordon Problem’ set to testify in impeachment inquiry’s main event

News WWNR -
0
Former National Security Council (NSC) aide Tim Morrison testified on Tuesday that one of his colleagues warned him about President Trump’s European Union...
Read more

Tom Del Beccaro: Impeachment hearings Day 3 – Top 7 takeaways

News WWNR -
0
Day Three of the House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearings is in the books and by any reasonable account it was a long and...
Read more

Reddit author confesses to being stoned at work ‘all day every day’

News WWNR -
0
A Reddit user who confessed to being stoned at work “all day every day” is going viral. The anonymous author admitted to getting...
Read more

Related Stories

News

These airlines are most likely to bump passengers, according to a travel company

WWNR -
0
Wondering which airline is the most likely to bump you this holiday season?Austin, Texas-based travel company Upgraded Points recently pored over data released by the Bureau...
Read more
News

‘The Gordon Problem’ set to testify in impeachment inquiry’s main event

WWNR -
0
Former National Security Council (NSC) aide Tim Morrison testified on Tuesday that one of his colleagues warned him about President Trump’s European Union...
Read more
News

Tom Del Beccaro: Impeachment hearings Day 3 – Top 7 takeaways

WWNR -
0
Day Three of the House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearings is in the books and by any reasonable account it was a long and...
Read more
News

Reddit author confesses to being stoned at work ‘all day every day’

WWNR -
0
A Reddit user who confessed to being stoned at work “all day every day” is going viral. The anonymous author admitted to getting...
Read more
News

College Football Playoff rankings — What the games would look like today

WWNR -
0
The season-ending injury to Alabama starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa shocked and saddened many college football fans across the country Saturday, but it didn't...
Read more
News

Marvel asks New York councilman to not dress up as Captain America

WWNR -
0
A New York City councilman was asked by Marvel last week to refrain from using its characters for political purposes after he used a photograph of himself wearing a...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap