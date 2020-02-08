25.3 F
Beckley
Friday, February 7, 2020 8:40pm

Gordon Sondland recalled as ambassador to EU after impeachment testimony

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who testified about President Trump’s Ukraine dealings during the House impeachment hearings, said Friday that he had been recalled from that position.

“I was advised today that the president intends to recall me effective immediately as United States ambassador to the European Union,” Sondland said.

Sondland’s recall follows the dismissal of another impeachment witness, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was fired  by the National Security Council and escorted off of the White House grounds on Friday.

IMPEACHMENT WITNESS VINDMAN FIRED, ESCORTED OUT OF WHITE HOUSE AFTER TRUMP ACQUITTAL

The moves come just two days after Trump was acquitted in the Senate on two articles of impeachment brought by the House last year over his dealings with Ukraine.

“I am grateful to President Trump for having given me the opportunity to serve, to Secretary Pompeo for his consistent support, and to the exceptional and dedicated professionals at the U.S. Mission to the European Union,” Sondland said Friday. “I am proud of our accomplishments. Our work here has been the highlight of my career.”

In November, Sondland tied top officials to a “potential quid pro quo” involving U.S. military aid to Ukraine and investigations desired by Trump during his highly anticipated impeachment hearing testimony – yet said he never heard that link from the president himself.

The impeachment inquiry was sparked by a whistleblower’s complaint about Trump’s July 25 call, in which the president asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for political investigations – including involving former Vice President Joe Biden’s family — at the same time U.S. military aid for the ally was stalled.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sondland was a Seattle hotelier and major donor to Trump before being tapped to serve in Brussels.

Fox News’ Rich Edson contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Gordon Sondland recalled as ambassador to EU after impeachment testimony

News WWNR -
0
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who testified about President Trump’s Ukraine dealings during the House impeachment hearings, said Friday that he...
Read more

Christopher Steele’s firm hits back at Trump, stands by dossier

News WWNR -
0
The firm run by an ex-British spy and the author of the controversial dossier that was used to obtain surveillance warrants against a former...
Read more

U.S. announces aid for China, other countries impacted by coronavirus

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks up during a joint press conference with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Kamilov Abdulaziz Khafizovich in...
Read more

Rush Limbaugh echoes Lou Gehrig in return to radio, says he’s ‘one of the luckiest people alive’

News WWNR -
0
A resilient Rush Limbaugh returned to his golden EIB microphone on Friday after missing three episodes to undergo cancer treatment just in time to mock...
Read more

Judge Jeanine calls out Pelosi for claiming she doesn’t hate Trump: ‘I don’t believe you’

News WWNR -
0
Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro on Friday blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for having fueled an ongoing feud with President Trump...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Christopher Steele’s firm hits back at Trump, stands by dossier

WWNR -
0
The firm run by an ex-British spy and the author of the controversial dossier that was used to obtain surveillance warrants against a former...
Read more
News

U.S. announces aid for China, other countries impacted by coronavirus

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks up during a joint press conference with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Kamilov Abdulaziz Khafizovich in...
Read more
News

Rush Limbaugh echoes Lou Gehrig in return to radio, says he’s ‘one of the luckiest people alive’

WWNR -
0
A resilient Rush Limbaugh returned to his golden EIB microphone on Friday after missing three episodes to undergo cancer treatment just in time to mock...
Read more
News

Judge Jeanine calls out Pelosi for claiming she doesn’t hate Trump: ‘I don’t believe you’

WWNR -
0
Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro on Friday blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for having fueled an ongoing feud with President Trump...
Read more
News

Jessica Mendoza signs extension with ESPN, resigns from Mets adviser role

WWNR -
0
Jessica Mendoza has signed a multiyear extension with ESPN and will no longer continue in her role as baseball operations adviser to the...
Read more
News

Daniel Turner: Now Sanders, AOC want to ban fracking (and it will cost you)

WWNR -
0
Are you upset because you have too much money and don’t know what to do with it all? Would you be happier if you...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap