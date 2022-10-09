Gov. Justice, all West Virginians celebrate fifth anniversary of Roads to Prosperity program

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice is calling for West Virginians everywhere to join him today in celebrating the fifth anniversary of the historic passage of Gov. Justice’s Roads To Prosperity bond program.



“This is a day that all West Virginians should celebrate every year,” Gov. Justice said. “It was on this day five years ago that West Virginians made their voices heard, loud and clear, that they were done with being 50th and they were all-in on our incredible Roads To Prosperity plan to improve our infrastructure across our state.”



On October 7, 2017, West Virginians were asked to cast their vote on whether to approve the issuance of $1.6 billion of state bonds to build and upgrade the state’s roads and bridges. This historic road bond passed with an overwhelming majority of voters – 73 percent – supporting the Governor’s Roads To Prosperity initiative.



“Many people thought that this would lead to more taxes, but I told you that wouldn’t happen at all,” Gov. Justice added. “And it’s not led to one dime’s worth. All it’s led to is jobs and jobs and jobs in West Virginia. Roads are being fixed all over the place, there’s orange cones everywhere. It’s working. But the biggest thing that’s working more than anything is that you’re able to get in your car and drive to the convenience store without tearing your car all to pieces.



“The great people of our Department of Highways have done unbelievable work and they’re continuing to do it. We’re not going to stop until we get every single road improved across our great state.”



Over the past five years, the West Virginia Department of Transportation has completed well over 1,000 of the 1,263 projects funded through Roads to Prosperity. The program has also freed up millions of additional dollars that the WVDOT has been able to put back into the smaller roads across West Virginia through the Governor’s Secondary Roads Maintenance Initiative.



Since March 2019, when Gov. Justice directed WVDOT leaders to make road maintenance its top priority, the WVDOT has completed more than $1.2 billion in highway maintenance projects, including patching on nearly 89,000 miles of roadway, more than 34,000 miles of ditching, and over 190,000 miles of mowing along the state’s highways.



In that time, the WVDOT has paved more than 6,015 miles of roads with fresh, smooth blacktop.



“Without the Governor’s bold vision, we would still be struggling to complete these projects,” Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation Jimmy Wriston, P.E. said. “Projects like the I-70 bridges in Wheeling, Coalfields Expressway, and Corridor H, I don’t know how long those would have taken to get done, we would have no end in sight. From the big, regionally significant projects to our secondary roads, it’s all important and it’s what our citizens deserve.”



A celebration of the fifth anniversary of Roads to Prosperity is being planned at the State Culture Center in Charleston in the coming weeks.



MAJOR ROADS TO PROSPERITY PROJECTS:



Coalfields Expressway