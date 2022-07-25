Gov. Justice amends Special Session Call; asks Legislature to clarify and modernize abortion-related laws in West Virginia

“From the moment the Supreme Court announced their decision in Dobbs, I said that I would not hesitate to call a Special Session once I heard from our Legislative leaders that they had done their due diligence and were ready to act,” Gov. Justice said. “As I have said many times, I very proudly stand for life and I believe that every human life is a miracle worth protecting.”



The Special Session will commence today at 12:00 p.m.



Gov. Justice called the West Virginia Legislature into Special Session to consider his proposal to reduce West Virginia’s personal income tax by an aggregate of 10%. The Governor’s proposal puts $254 million back in the pockets of West Virginians, and provides immediate relief to combat rampant inflation. The proposal puts West Virginia on a pathway to eventually eliminate the Personal Income Tax entirely, which would drive phenomenal growth to our state for generations to come.



The Governor’s proposed total tax reduction of $254 million is the maximum recommended reduction that can be safely made while remaining in compliance with American Rescue Plan Act guidelines.



Click to view the original Special Session call